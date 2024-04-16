Socomec unveils multi-million facility to develop world-class storage tech

16th April, 2024: Today, Socomec, the global manufacturer of energy storage solutions, has launched its multi-million-euro Energy Storage development centre near Strasbourg, France. The Energy Storage System (ESS) Grid Lab will develop world-class technology for grid security, resilience, and reliability. With a highly modular and flexible testing environment, the facility can replicate different storage project conditions and installation via an on-site microgrid.



The new 500m2 facility will test the capabilities for a range of energy storage projects for customers that would otherwise be unfeasible to safely achieve on real-world networks. Its on-site generators allow Socomec to simulate grids from across the globe, including different local voltage and frequency types. This will ensure customers' project success before systems are installed in real-world environments. In addition, the lab and Socomec's on-site products are open to partners seeking industry-leading training and expertise, bolstering cross-sector collaboration for storage innovation.The grid lab provides testing through its own microgrid of up to 3MW, which consists of a range of platforms. Utilising Socomec's scalable energy storage systems SUNSYS HES XXL and SUNSYS HES L , development teams can conduct a wide range of microgrid, grid-integration and energy storage research. The facility also has an onsite Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) platform, with real EVs and DC fast charging infrastructure to replicate real-world scenarios. The development centre also includes a Lab Supervision Platform, used for cyber and physical security, modelling, data analytics and control room operation.In addition, the facility is able to analyse the performance of batteries, including how aging affects them, and examine related mechanical components and power conversion devices.It comes as energy storage systems play a crucial role in ensuring grid stability and reliability as the uptake of renewable energy sources increases, with REPowerEU foreseeing 72% of power generation coming from renewables by 2030.Flavien Martos, Energy Storage Solutions Specialist, Socomec, said:"To support a clean transition and ensure EVCI continues to roll out long-term, it's critical we have the technology required to deliver it and ensure future grid security, flexibility, and reliability. By being able to replicate the grid scenarios where our customers need storage solutions, no matter where they are in the world, we can run development and factory acceptance checks of the custom storage offerings we provide. That's why we've invested heavily in this new facility, to help lead the way in energy storage and grid technology innovation - delivering innovative solutions for our customers globally."The development centre has 15 employees on-site and is set to expand with a new customer showroom later this month.