Trina Storage and Pacific Green sign Letter of Intent of 1500 MWh energy storage system at WFES

Under the agreement Trina Storage and Pacific Green will draw on their expertise and commitment in renewable energy and work together in utility-scale energy storage technology innovation and applications, aiming to provide more reliable and sustainable energy. Trina Storage intends to supply 1,500 MWh integrated energy storage solutions, including the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system Elementa 2, PCS and EMS to several grid-scale energy parks developed by Pacific Green across multiple jurisdictions."We are delighted to join with Trina Storage in these projects," said Du Yangfan, General Manager of Pacific Green Technologies Shanghai. "At Pacific Green we lead the smart energy transition with next-generation energy storage solutions. To achieve this, we collaborate with the leading clean energy suppliers, such as Trina Storage."Jack Chen, overseas sales director of Trina Storage, said: "We are honored to support Pacific Green once again and power their energy parks with our new generation energy storage systems. This underlines our joint efforts to deliver clean energy and drive energy transitions."Trina Storage ranked among the Top 5 on the BloombergNEF report Storage Providers and Integrators in 2023 and is included in the BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List, Chen said."As a bankable BESS solution provider our offerings range from proprietary battery cell technology to a fully integrated system and flexible battery storage solutions for various applications to meet customer needs at all levels."Elementa 2 is the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system(ESS) equipped with Trina Storage's in-house cells, and it was launched worldwide in February. The advanced, flexible and high efficiency ESS incorporates advanced features including an upgraded pack design, precise thermal management enabled by smart liquid cooling technology, and a robust fire mitigation and suppression system.The latest agreement takes strategic collaboration between Trina Storage and Pacific Green to a new level, and Trina Storage looks forward to continuing joint work to harness the companies' collective expertise and drive further innovation.