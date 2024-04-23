Energizing The Future: ees Europe Partners with IBESA for Expert Forum

Bonn, April 23, 2024 - As Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, ees Europe is the must-attend event for the industry. Between June 19 and 21, the trade fair is set to kick off, while the International Battery and Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA) will once again co-organize the ees Forum.



More Headlines Articles

Germany stands at the forefront of the European residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market, ranking among the largest globally. Over the past two years, the number, capacity, and performance of these systems have seen a remarkable threefold increase, according to market data by EUPD Research. By the close of 2023, approximately 11.3 GWh of BESS had been installed in Germany, of which 63%, 23% and 14% has been attributed to the residential, commercial, and industrial & utility segments, respectively. This means that Germany registered a Year-over-Year (YoY) storage growth rate of 98% in its cumulative installed BESS capacity. This burgeoning sector as well as the 10th anniversary of ees Europe serve as a compelling reason to attend the trade fair, which is held alongside Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe, and EM-Power Europe. With ees Europe alone expecting over 700 exhibitors and The smarter E anticipating a total of 2,800 exhibitors and 115,000 visitors, the scale of opportunity is immense.CEO Panel 2023 (left to right): Markus A.W. Hoehner (EUPD Research), Aurélie Alemany (SENEC), Zeyad Abul-Ella (Home Power Solutions), Oliver Koch (sonnen), Dr. Andreas Piepenbrink (E3/DC)The ees Forum, serving as a knowledge hub, offers attendees the chance to stay abreast of the latest battery and energy storage trends and technological advancements. Highlights include sessions such as "Energy Storage Market Trends" featuring in-depth insights from EUPD Research, BSW (German Solar Association), and a C-level panel discussion with industry leaders like E3/DC, sonnen, RCT Power, Varta, and Sigenergy. Additionally, sessions on "Battery Diagnostics" and "Battery Safety" led by the chair of Production Engineering of E-Mobility Components (PEM) at RWTH Aachen University and the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) promise valuable insights.Further enriching the agenda are sessions like "Smart Storage Combined - Innovative Solutions For Trade And Prosumers" by BSW (German Solar Association) and "Long Duration Energy Storage" by the Long Duration Energy Council (LDES) & IBESA. "Tips & Tricks For Storage Installation" led by the International Solar Energy Society (DGS) and Gentner Verlag round off the comprehensive program.The ees Forum, located in Hall C2, Booth C2.230, will also host exciting content partners including EcoFlow, RCT Power, INTILION, SAX Power, STABL, Exide, Atlas Copco, A123, and Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen. In addition, expert speakers from Tesla, Malta, FENECON, Socomec, Dyness, Pylon Technologies, Eaton, Jackery, Growatt, and Anker Solix, among many others, will provide valuable knowledge about the market.