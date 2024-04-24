New York Car Dealership Enlists Energy Toolbase and Socomec for Microgrid-Capable Energy Storage System

BEDFORD HILLS, NY - Energy Toolbase, Socomec, and Sprocket Power have deployed an energy storage system (ESS) at an expansive New York car dealership to provide microgrid capabilities, reduce demand charges, and participate in the state's demand response programs. Sprocket Power spearheaded the installation of a 100kW/186kWh energy storage system at the Vail Buick GMC dealership in Bedford Hills, New York. The system, equipped with a Socomec HES L unit integrated with Acumen EMS™ controls software, complements the dealership's existing solar infrastructure.



Historically, New York's grid has encountered significant strain, prompting the strategic decision to incorporate solar energy storage to support electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed at the dealership. To mitigate costs, the deployed system will actively supply capacity during the EV fast-charging operation to avoid utility demand charges and participate in demand response programs, including ConEd CSRP & NYSERDA DLRP. By enrolling in programs like Con Edison's Commercial System Relief Program (CSRP) and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Distribution Load Relief Program (DLRP), the dealership aims to support the grid by optimizing electricity consumption during peak periods and reducing electric costs in wholesale markets, ultimately leading to reduced retail rates. Acumen EMS™ allows participation in these grid service demand response programs through scheduled commands on the ETB Monitor platform."Energy Toolbase is proud to be able to provide a solution that enables developers to leverage our Acumen EMS controls to augment value by enrolling in programs like ConEd's CSRP. We are happy knowing that our solutions will help the end customer achieve substantive savings," said Scott D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Sales at Energy Toolbase.The system includes microgrid islanding capabilities through Socomec's HES L unit and Energy Toolbase's controls software, powering on-site computer servers and executing demand charge management to reduce monthly costs for the customer. Through the islanded microgrid, the dealership will be able to power the EV charging stations, ensuring electric vehicles can charge at the dealership in the event of a grid outage."As auto dealers adopt EV charging at their facilities, they face challenges in controlling energy costs. We are pleased to employ the powerful tools offered by Energy Toolbase and Socomec to empower the Vail Buick site to benefit from NY State's increasingly dynamic energy markets," said Dennis Quinn, President and Co-Founder of Sprocket Power. "The result achieves the business's goals by creating cost control, revenue creation, and resiliency during power outages. A terrific outcome."About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About Sprocket PowerSprocket Power was founded by Maria Fields and Dennis Quinn to support commercial businesses in all aspects of EV charger integration. Our combined experience of 50+ years in managed energy solutions, project development, and utility program management brings unique and needed expertise to the EV transformation.We take a consultative approach to meeting each business's needs. The process starts with charger choice and installation and progresses to outlining a possible microgrid to integrate solar, battery storage, and EV charging into a managed system to control utility costs.