SOLATRUE MERGES WITH SOUTHERN SOLAR: PIONEERING BRANDS UNITE TO LEAD THE SOLAR INDUSTRY FORWARD

Ft. Worth, TX - [April 24, 2024] - SolaTrue, a leading national solar brand, proudly announces its merger with Southern Solar. This strategic merger represents a transformative step forward in the journey toward a future powered by sustainable innovation.



"Through the merger of SolaTrue and Southern Solar, we've embarked on a future powered by sustainable innovation," said Shane Lynch, President of SolaTrue. "This merger reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solar solutions while staying true to the values of transparency and honesty we hold at SolaTrue. Together, we are not just shaping an industry; we are pioneering a path where integrity meets innovation, setting new standards for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow."Effective Jan. 1, 2024, SolaTrue merged with Southern Solar, consolidating operations under the SolaTrue name. This strategic decision signifies an advancement in its dedication to sustainable energy solutions and strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector."At SolaTrue, we believe in the power of solar energy to transform the way we generate and consume power," commented Shane. "This merger brings together the expertise and resources of Southern Solar and SolaTrue, creating a force in the renewable energy industry. Our shared vision is to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future by harnessing the potential of solar power."SolaTrue is poised to emerge as a leader in the renewable energy landscape, equipped with the combined strengths of both organizations. Together, we will continue to explore new technologies, expand our reach, and play a pivotal role in shaping a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.For more information about SolaTrue and its comprehensive range of solar solutions, visit SolaTrue.com