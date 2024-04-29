Nexamp Launches Fellowship Program in Chicago to Make Renewable Energy Careers More Accessible

April 29, 2024 - Nexamp, the nation's largest community solar company, has just launched a new fellowship program in partnership with the City Colleges of Chicago that is designed to create opportunities for underserved or underrepresented populations to gain exposure to the many rewarding career opportunities in the renewable energy field. The company, which recently announced that its Chicago office would serve as its second national headquarters as it invests more than $2 billion in the region to expand clean energy, is delivering on its commitment to job creation and local impact.



The first cohort of fellows, which includes students from Olive-Harvey College and graduates from the Chicago Urban League's solar energy jobs training program, began the eight-week program in mid-April, participating in a combination of in-office and on-the-job training in areas such as solar technology, construction, project management, IT, supply chain, safety, inspection, office skills, interviewing, and much more. Having already expressed their interest in the renewable energy field, fellows will explore a variety of opportunities with the goal of determining which Nexamp role or industry position is the one they feel is the best fit and would most like to pursue."As leaders in the energy transition, we feel a responsibility to ensure that the opportunities created are available equally to all," notes Marion Jones, Vice President of Workforce Development and DEIJ Engagement, Nexamp. "Our company is built on the mission of making clean energy simple and accessible, and that extends right through to the jobs created. Giving people with an interest in this space a chance to gain the skills necessary for success will benefit the industry as a whole and we are grateful to City Colleges of Chicago for collaborating with us."Participants will attend training at Nexamp's downtown office two days a week for four hours each day, receiving professional development and mentorship from industry leaders while building connections with other fellows. Training includes both classroom time and numerous site visits where fellows will engage in typical field tasks. This interactive and highly collaborative program also enables fellows to earn industry-recognized certifications while simultaneously preparing them for post-fellowship job opportunities through the included job-readiness sessions."This fellowship program is a powerful complement to the academic offerings at Olive-Harvey College, enabling students to gain real-world experience in a rapidly growing field," says Dr. Kimberly Hollingsworth, President of Olive-Harvey College. "In this program they are developing critical career skills and forming connections that will bolster their success in the near future. City Colleges is looking forward to expanding this to all of the colleges.""For our students coming out of the Solar Energy Jobs Training program, which is focused on classroom and lab activities, being able to step into the daily operations of a leading real-world solar company adds tremendous value. It's a perfect bridge that helps them apply what they've learned and make important connections as they consider where they might fit in the industry," explains Andrew Wells, Vice President of Workforce Development at the Chicago Urban League.Fellows receive hourly compensation during the 8-week program and priority consideration for open positions at Nexamp upon completion. Nexamp will be welcoming the next cohort in Chicago next month and plans to expand this model to its other offices across the country.For more information about the fellowship program, email ileep@nexamp.com.About NexampNexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.About the Chicago Urban LeagueEstablished in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. We help people find jobs and establish careers, become homeowners, enhance their educational experiences, strengthen their leadership skills, and grow their businesses. As one of the oldest and largest affiliates of the National Urban League, we promote strong, sustainable communities through advocacy, innovation, and collaborative community, corporate and civic relationships. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org.