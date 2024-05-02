GameChange Solar's Terrain Following Tracker Deployed on Multiple Utility Scale Projects

NORWALK, CT - May 2, 2024 - GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, announced that its Terrain Following Genius Tracker™ has been successfully deployed on several utility-scale projects, ranging from 80 to 180 MW. This innovative tracker system was selected for its flexibility, ease of installation, and significant benefits for civil cost savings.



The terrain following tracker, launched in 2022, offers an innovative solution for solar projects situated in challenging terrains. By dynamically adjusting to the contours of the terrain, the tracker maximizes energy capture and ensures optimal performance across various landscapes. This adaptability not only enhances energy production but also reduces the need for extensive site preparation, resulting in significant savings in grading costs for developers.Brad Sherman, vice president of business development, North America, at GameChange Solar, commented on the deployments: "The terrain following Genius Tracker is being recognized for its substantial advantages, including lower grading costs and simplified installation processes. This new variation of our tracker system unlocks the potential for utility-scale solar development in hillier terrain that would previously not have been suitable for these projects."For more information about GameChange Solar and its Genius Tracker system, please visit www.gamechangesolar.com.