ACI is thrilled to announce the 9th Future of Biogas Europe 2024 Summit, in Barcelona, Spain

The pursuit of net-zero emissions by 2050 has propelled the demand for biogas and alternative fuels to unprecedented levels. The industry faces significant challenges as it strives to expand and innovate within this timeframe.



More Headlines Articles

The conference sessions will delve into current policies and regulations, advancements in the transportation sector including maritime applications, geographical considerations, emerging opportunities in biogas, the journey towards reducing dependence on Russian gas, and more.This two-day event will convene senior executives and experts across the entire value chain, providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange for all stakeholders involved in anaerobic digestion of organic matter and renewable energy production through biogas.Join us for insightful discussions and networking opportunities at the forefront of the biogas industry.Join us in Barcelona to discuss the latest challenges and developments making an impact on the industry and benefit from excellent networking opportunities.Who Will Attend? Biogas production companies, Biogas technology suppliers, Energy & utility companies, Waste to energy project developers, Policy makers, Waste water treatment specialists, Biomass producers, Waste management specialists, Technology development & solution providers, National/local governments & industry/manufacturing investing in biogas facilities, Green Energy Financial & Investment firms, Research & academic organisations, High energy using industries, Energy companies, Food and beverage industry, Agricultural sector, Regulatory and Policy Officers, Consultants and analysts.More Details on Sessions & Topics, please View Agenda: https://www.wplgroup.com/aci/agenda-ebge9-mkt/The standard delegate rate is £1,995 which includes attendance of the two-day conference, all speakers' presentations, lunches and networking opportunities as well as documentation from the event.How Do I Register?Online Registration Link: https://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/future-biogas-europe/Members are entitled to a special discount on registration - to claim please contactMohammad Ahsan on mahsan@acieu.net or +44 (0) 203 141 0606 quoting EBGe9MKTG.We welcome you to join our leading experts at 9th Future of Biogas Europe Summit!Best regards,MohammadMohammad AhsanActive Communications Europe Ltd (ACI) - part of The Whitmore GroupT. + 44 (0) 203 141 0606 F. + 44 20 7593 0071G18 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL, UK