Powin Unveils Next-Generation Pod Platform at CLEANPOWER 2024

"We consistently challenge ourselves to improve our products and services to ensure we are continuously delivering nothing short of excellence to both new and existing customers," said Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin. "This next-generation product advancement demonstrates our commitment to bringing the safest and highest quality energy storage solutions to the market, advancing the entire industry as a result."The new Pod platform is part of a fully integrated Powin energy storage solution that includes an end-to-end offering—spanning StackOS software, system design, delivery, commissioning and long-term service—that will enable Powin to meet growing customer needs with an improved, reliable and energy-dense storage platform. Powin's proprietary Battery Management System and Energy Management controls comply with robust localized cybersecurity standards and regulations, ensuring superior protection for data privacy and intellectual property, guaranteeing security of customers' data, operations and investment at all times. Customers who select Pod will benefit from Powin's full authorization to perform long-term services at their site, as well as comprehensive system training from the company. Within a fully integrated solution, Powin delivers safety, availability, insight and flexibility, providing lower risk, enhanced performance and improved revenue generation.The Powin Pod platform offers benefits such as:Higher-density energy storage: Upgraded cell capacity, utilization of cell-to-pack technology and optimized internal space maximizes energy density and results in significant land savings for projects. Powin Pod delivers a 50% increase in energy density from the Powin Centipede platform. This solution and density improvement is available at 2-hour or greater system applications.Top-tier safety and reliability: Liquid cooling provides more stable internal battery system temperatures, ensuring enhanced system safety and longevity. Powin complies with the latest and most stringent fire prevention standards such as UL9540A, NFPA 68 and NFPA 69, while having optional class-leading fire suppression at module and container level.Enhanced cost savings: Powin Pod's compact size reduces the amount of land required for installation, and Powin's faster and lower cost shipping and on-time delivery combined with simplified installation and commissioning processes allow for lower CAPEX and greater customer savings.With a proven track record of over 17 GWh deployed and under construction worldwide and over six million battery cells monitored, Powin is a trusted and established US-based integrator. Powin provides world-class logistics for on-time delivery, 20-year performance guarantee and long-term service structures and relies on a 24/7 Remote Operations Center and over 500 field service technicians and Authorized Service Providers to ensure optimal system performance.Powin Pod is now available to order in markets globally and delivery is expected to begin in mid-2025. Starting in 2026, Powin Pod will be manufactured in the US complying with US Domestic Content requirements. To learn more about Powin's latest product advancements, please visit https://powin.com/powin-pod/ or visit the Powin team at CLEANPOWER 2024 at booth #2645.About Powin, LLC (Powin)At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy storage platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.