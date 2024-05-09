NXTGEN Energy Shines Bright Wins Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Award in 2024 Clean Energy Awards

This prestigious recognition shines a spotlight on NXTGEN Energy's unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service. They've consistently exceeded expectations within the renewable energy industry, solidifying their position as a true customer-centric innovator.



"We are incredibly humbled and honoured to receive the Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Award," said Sam Barr, Director of NXTGEN Energy Ltd. "At NXTGEN Energy, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We're constantly striving to deliver an unparalleled level of service, and this award is a true testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team. We're incredibly grateful for this recognition."NXTGEN Energy is a champion for a greener future, providing environmentally friendly and cost-effective sustainable energy solutions. Their relentless focus on innovation, coupled with their award-winning customer service, continues to propel them as a leader in the solar energy industry.Beyond exceptional service, what sets NXTGEN Energy apart?We consistently get great customer reviews like this:Probably the best Solar Installer out there! - Rated 5 out of 5 starsWe have had a wonderful experience with NxtGen Energy Ltd. From quotation through to installation the service has been slick and professional. The fact they can do the scaffolding and installation in house is a big asset and simplifies the job, no doubt adding savings as well. The price for the job was very competitive compared with other quotations; but I am 100% sure the service was levels above what I would have received via any other contractor. Special thanks to Bobby Barnes for all his help and advice who project managed the job throughout and was very attentive and considerate.Jonathan Wynn - 15 January 2024Looking to learn more?Unleash the power of sustainable energy with NXTGEN. Visit their website at www.nxtgenenergy.co.uk to explore their award-winning services and see how they can help you navigate your clean energy journey.About NXTGEN Energy Ltd.NXTGEN Energy Ltd are nationwide MCS Certified Solar PV Installers and MCS Certified Battery Storage Installers based in Essex. We specialize in renewable energy solutions for homeowners and businesses. We have a wide range of solar PV and battery packages to suit your individual needs at competitive prices. Our in-house solar energy experts have over 10 years of experience in the field and are happy to answer any questions you may have and provide you with a free no-obligation quote & design of your Solar PV System.No Jargon & No PressureOur Solar Energy Experts discuss with you your property and your energy needs before creating a virtual simulation of your Solar PV System which we will then send to you alongside a breakdown of our calculations on how much energy you'll be saving and generating.Top Quality WorkmanshipWe are 1 of only 10 solar installers in Essex that are both MCS Certified Solar PV Installers and MCS Certified Battery Storage Installers, so we can install your complete Solar PV System to MCS Standards. In the very unlikely event that anything doesn't go to plan with your install we will work alongside you to make it right until you are completely happy.Our goal at NXTGEN Energy Ltd is to make the global transition to sustainability easier and more accessible on an individual level by ensuring the customer isn't faced with pushy, upselling, cold-calling salesmen, overwhelming options and untrustworthy installers. Our primary mission is to simplify the individual's solar journey with our solar energy experts and you can trust us as we are MCS Certified Solar PV Installers and MCS Certified Battery Storage Installers.