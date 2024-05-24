Wire Management Perfected with the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip
K2 Systems proudly unveils its latest innovation, the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip. Engineered to streamline wire management, this state-of-the-art clip delivers unmatched convenience, efficiency, and reliability.
The K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip marks a significant leap forward in cable management
technology. Designed for superior performance in both railed and rail-less systems, this
versatile clip eliminates the need for zip ties or various cable clips. Its innovative design
enables seamless attachment directly to the PV module frame, eliminating the need for
additional cumbersome hardware.
Key features of the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip include:
1. Durable Materials: Constructed from stainless steel, the clip ensures a robust and
steadfast attachment to the module. Its UV-resistant nylon body mitigates the risk
of sharp edges damaging cable insulations.
2. Streamlined Installation: Tool-less installation simplifies the process. Just clip it
onto the module flange and push your cables into place effortlessly.
3. Secure Cable Management: With the capacity to securely hold up to four PV cables
or two Enphase Q Cables, the clip ensures tidy cable management, minimizing the
risk of damage or interference.
4. Enhanced Versatility: Compatible with all K2 Systems, the clip underscores its
adaptability and versatility.
In addition to its exceptional functionality, the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip is engineered for
durability and longevity. Constructed from high-quality materials, it withstands the rigors of
the most demanding environmental conditions, ensuring reliable performance for years to
come.
