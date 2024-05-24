Wire Management Perfected with the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip

K2 Systems proudly unveils its latest innovation, the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip. Engineered to



streamline wire management, this state-of-the-art clip delivers unmatched convenience,efficiency, and reliability.The K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip marks a significant leap forward in cable managementtechnology. Designed for superior performance in both railed and rail-less systems, thisversatile clip eliminates the need for zip ties or various cable clips. Its innovative designenables seamless attachment directly to the PV module frame, eliminating the need foradditional cumbersome hardware.Key features of the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip include:1. Durable Materials: Constructed from stainless steel, the clip ensures a robust andsteadfast attachment to the module. Its UV-resistant nylon body mitigates the riskof sharp edges damaging cable insulations.2. Streamlined Installation: Tool-less installation simplifies the process. Just clip itonto the module flange and push your cables into place effortlessly.3. Secure Cable Management: With the capacity to securely hold up to four PV cablesor two Enphase Q Cables, the clip ensures tidy cable management, minimizing therisk of damage or interference.4. Enhanced Versatility: Compatible with all K2 Systems, the clip underscores itsadaptability and versatility.In addition to its exceptional functionality, the K2 4 Wire Dragon Clip is engineered fordurability and longevity. Constructed from high-quality materials, it withstands the rigors ofthe most demanding environmental conditions, ensuring reliable performance for years tocome.