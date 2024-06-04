Silfab Solar Names Trevor Carson as Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Canada (April 1, 2024) - Silfab Solar today announced the appointment of Trevor Carson as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2024. Trevor will succeed Rob Jessen who has held the position since February 2022.



More Headlines Articles

"Trevor is an accomplished finance and business leader who has helped guide companies, primarily in the renewable energy and infrastructure industries, through significant growth and investment," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "Trevor brings a proven track record and deep understanding of capital markets, investor relations, corporate development, and risk management amongst other operational areas. His insights and experience will be invaluable as Silfab continues to expand and support North America's commitment to energy independence."Trevor joined Silfab in September 2023 as Treasurer and Head of Finance. Previously, he was Vice President, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development at Badger Infrastructure Solutions. He previously held leadership positions at Brookfield Renewable Partners, Constellation Software and Wajax Corporation.After April 1, Rob will remain with Silfab in a limited capacity to ensure a smooth and successful transition. "I wish to thank Rob for joining our team two years ago and for his integral role in building the foundation and organizational structure to allow for this transition and ensuring our readiness for future growth," Maccario said.Silfab Solar is recognized as a leading North American solar manufacturer, producing premium quality, innovative, top performing solar panels serving the residential and commercial markets. Over the past several years, Silfab has dedicated strategic resources to manage accelerated, sustainable growth and continued expansion in the United States with the goal of controlling its own supply chain and launching a solar cell manufacturing facility in the U.S. Silfab's newest factory in South Carolina will soon add 1 gigawatt America-made cell production and another 1.3 gigawatts of module production.For more information about Silfab's superior solar products, visit: www.silfabsolar.com##About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.comMedia Contact: Geoff Atkins, Email: g.atkins@silfabsolar.com , Tel: +1-905-255-2501 Ext. 737