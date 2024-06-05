Qcells Solar Panels Become Among the Most Sustainably Made on the U.S. Market

Today, Qcells residential and commercial solar panels - known as Q.TRON and Q.PEAK DUO -- achieved the Global Electronics Council's (GEC) stringent sustainability criteria, making them EPEAT registered products. Qcells' world-class panels were added to the EPEAT registry so customers can easily find products that meet their environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) goals.



More Headlines Articles

Qcells' solar panel additions to the EPEAT registry activates the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) -- the first time for solar panels -- which, according to a US Environmental Protection Agency rule, requires the federal government to procure products that meet important sustainability requirements when three or more EPEAT certified products by two or more manufacturers in one category are available. In 2021, the Biden Administration announced plans to electrify federal buildings and fleets by 2050. EPEAT will now steer billions of dollars in federal government purchasing power toward sustainably made solar manufactured by leaders in the domestic solar industry."After over two years of striving to make more sustainable solar panels, we're proud to have achieved this huge accomplishment," said Kelly Weger, Senior Director of Sustainability at Qcells. "The EPEAT ecolabel will make it easy for customers who value transparency and sustainability to find our products and work with us. Beyond commercial and residential customers, this now means our USA assembled and sustainably made solar products will help the federal government achieve its climate goals. Overall, customers large and small now have a resource that will help them hit their sustainability goals faster while supporting U.S. jobs."Today the GEC also announced it will require all EPEAT registered solar panels and inverter products to have an embodied carbon level below a given threshold to become certified. This new requirement will ensure manufacturers are considering their carbon footprint when making solar panels. The GEC's carbon requirements can ensure that its EPEAT-registered products are at least 25% less carbon intensive than non-EPEAT registered products. The inclusion of low-carbon standards in EPEAT aligns with Qcells' sustainability priorities as the company pursues its goal of onshoring the full solar supply chain in the United States.What is EPEAT?EPEAT is the world's premier global ecolabel for electronics. Products that hold the EPEAT ecolabel have addressed four critical sustainability impact areas: climate change, chemicals of concerns, circularity and sustainable use of resources and corporate environmental and social governance (ESG) performance. These areas of impact and the criteria required by manufacturers to address them are science based and developed by global thought leaders. EPEAT registered products are designed to meet strict sustainability criteria and to have lower impacts on people and the planet than non-registered products. Joining this registry helps customers make informed decisions and choose products that help them meet their own ESG goals. EPEAT offers the most comprehensive online registry of electronics products in existence, with more products from more brands in more countries than any other ecolabel. Manufacturers of all sizes participate, from Fortune 500 global leaders to emerging brands.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://us.qcells.com/