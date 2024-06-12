ElectricFish Opens First Intelligent Grid EV Infrastructure Manufacturing Facility in California

ElectricFish, a national leader in building the next-generation of distributed energy infrastructure, today announced the company's new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in San Carlos, Calif. will open today at 3:00 pm Pacific. The company builds and deploys intelligent grid edge charging solutions to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, especially in areas with grid constraints. In addition, the company's solutions help prepare communities for increased power outages due to climate change.



"California has some of the country's most ambitious goals for electrifying transportation and providing resilient infrastructure to support historically disadvantaged communities. ElectricFish's innovative products will help California meet its bold clean transportation goals while creating new manufacturing jobs in California," said David Hochschild, Chair of the California Energy Commission (CEC).Supported in part by $1.69 million in grants from the CEC, ElectricFish's new facility will immediately start producing the company's flagship product, the 350Squared™, the industry's most advanced infrastructure for combined fast EV charging and energy resilience. The new facility will support ElectricFish's rapidly growing pipeline of installations across different sectors in the country, from fleet charging depots to government uses, such as national parks and military facilities. The company plans to expand its employee base by 300% by April 2025, with a range of new positions including engineers, electricians and technicians."ElectricFish is tackling the need for more high-speed EV charging and doing it in a way that is easier on the grid and can be deployed faster, while also creating new manufacturing jobs right here on the Peninsula in one of the industries of the future. We need a lot more innovators like ElectricFish in the fight against climate change," said California State Senator Josh Becker.The National Park Service, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have completed successful pilot projects with ElectricFish. These projects demonstrate the system's abilities to unlock DC fast charging in grid-constrained sites in days instead of years, while also providing backup energy for critical onsite loads. Their patented smart optimization software also reduces peak energy consumption, helps use on-site solar to charge EVs, and even earns revenue from participating in utility programs.ElectricFish AwardsOver the last two year, the company and its founders have has received a number of awards including:Department of Homeland Security - Clean Power for Hours Challenge: Innovator Award2022 Edison Awards - Silver, Transportation and Infrastructure Safety2022 Stanford Global Energy Heroes2023 Poets & Quants Most Disruptive MBA StartupsCEO Anurag Kamal was named to Business Insider's 35 Under 35: Meet 2022's rising stars of the electric-vehicle industryCo-founders Folasade Ayoola and Anurag Kamal were named to Forbes 30 Under 30 - Energy (2022)FundingIn addition to receiving grants from the CEC, the company has also received funding from the Department of Energy - Cradle to Commerce, Caltech Rocket Fund, Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, 2023 Oxford Seed Fund, and 2023 Third Derivative."For the first time, we're introducing an energy asset that boosts grid security while reducing the costs of deploying extremely fast EV charging," said Anurag Kamal, CEO of ElectricFish. "We understand that customers and communities value future-proofing their energy infrastructure with products that make reliable, resilient power available to everyone. Manufactured domestically in the US, we are here to deploy infrastructure faster than anything the industry has ever seen."About ElectricFishElectricFish is building the next generation of distributed energy infrastructure, powered by advanced machine learning software. Its flagship product, the 350Squared, provides industry-leading EV fast charging and community resilience, especially in grid-constrained locations. Founded in 2019, ElectricFish is headquartered in San Carlos, Calif. ElectricFish was co-founded by CEO Anurag Kamal, MS; Chief Scientific Officer Folasade Ayoola, MS MBA; Chief Systems Architect Nelio Nascimento; and COO Vince Wong, MBA. For more information, visit us at www.electricfish.co.