UKSOL Ltd. is a British solar PV panel producer based in Bucks since 2015. UKSOL solar panels are MCS, TUV/IEC, WEEE compliant. UKSOL offers a wide range of affordable, high-quality, half-cell, P & N-Type solar cells and bifacial modules that are backed

UKSOL Ltd (www.uksol.uk) is a UK-based solar energy company that specializes in designing and manufacturing solar panels for residential and commercial applications.



More Headlines Articles

The British family owned company, incorporated in 2015, offers a range of high-quality solar panels that are efficient, reliable, and cost-effective. UKSOL uses advanced technology and high-quality materials to produce solar panels that are built to withstand harsh weather conditions and provide maximum energy output.The company is committed to sustainability and aims to help reduce carbon emissions by providing clean energy solutions. UKSOL offers a 30-year British performance warranty on all its solar panels, ensuring customers have a reliable and long-lasting source of renewable energy.UKSOL has been awarded Export Champion status by the British Government.UKSOL is a 100% British family owned business and is completely independent of large multinational solar suppliers.UKSOL believes that these principles matter. The global market for solar equipment and installation is in its relative infancy, and is too often characterised by opportunists with little sense of fidelity to the clients they serve. Against this backdrop, UKSOL recognises the importance of bringing the sincerity, adaptability and commitment often associated with British business practices to solar panel projects around the world.It's this quintessentially British approach that allows us to do things differently and support our clients with the first class care they need and, increasingly, expect. Every contract is an opportunity to demonstrate our sincerity and to earn our clients' loyalty in return. Every project and every challenge gives us the chance to prove our flexibility and passion. And of course, every relationship is viewed as a potential long term partnership, with the exclusivity that implies.These successful and mutually rewarding partnerships have led us to develop a growing network of exclusive solar technology resellers worldwide, with UKSOL serving as its UK-based hub. At UKSOL we envision our future at the heart of global developing markets, leading Britain and the world in delivering safe, low cost solar energy and laying the foundations for economic freedom and prosperity in the 21st century.UKSOL has been awarded Export Champion status by the UK government's Department for International Trade in 2019 and 2020.Solar panels must work efficiently for many years, often in difficult climatic conditions. At UKSOL we believe that customers should be supported through the 30 year lifespan of the panel. We want our customers to benefit fully from their solar panel installation and to ensure that they maximize the return on their investment.The company is focused on producing high-quality mono-crystalline and poly-crystalline solar modules for distribution to global markets. UKSOL panels include the latest solar technology and innovation in module production which ensures our panels are competitively priced. UKSOL panels are highly efficient and built to withstand the extremes of our varied global climate.Please come and join UKSOL if you wish to be one of our locally exclusive solar installers, sales agents, wholesalers or distributors. You will find us refreshingly different because we care the same for all our customers whether they are large or small.UKSOL is a British company with a British warranty. Contact us today about becoming our local partner.