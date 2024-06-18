Canadian Solar to Present New EP Cube, Showcasing Advanced Safety, at Intersolar in Munich

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will present the new three-phase EP Cube and EP Cube Twin Peak at Intersolar in Munich, Germany, on June 19-21, 2024. This expansion of the successful EP Cube residential energy storage line aims to enhance home storage adoption across Europe, accommodating diverse residential requirements.



The three-phase EP Cube, offering a maximum output power of 12 kVa, ensures continuous operation of high-power electrical appliances even during grid outages. With the addition of the EP Cube Twin Peak, the EP Cube line provides scalable and customizable options, ranging from 10 kWh to 60 kWh capacities, compatible with both retrofit and newly installed PV systems. This flexibility allows homeowners to tailor their energy storage to their exact needs. Equipped with a hybrid inverter, the EP Cube supports high-spec solar panels with a maximum of 24 kWp and up to 4 MPPT inputs, achieving higher efficiency in solar energy storage.EP Cube is committed to safety, using lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries with excellent thermal and chemical stability. The battery system has successfully passed IEC certification and is housed in an IP67-rated enclosure. At Canadian Solar's exhibit, visitors can experience a coffee brewing demonstration powered by an EP Cube submerged in approximately two feet of water, showcasing the EP Cube's superior performance under extreme conditions. This set-up represents the EP Cube's wet soaking test and is not indicative of standard installation practices.Numerous EP Cube installations have already been completed in Europe, and the EP Cube is now available to customers in Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK through Canadian Solar's trusted network of distributors.EP Cube is developed and produced by Eternalplanet, a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary.Visit Canadian Solar's booth A2.380 to explore the EP Cube home energy storage system and Canadian Solar's comprehensive range of photovoltaic applications, including solar modules, inverters, and storage solutions for Residential, Commercial & Industrial (C&I), and Utility applications.About Canadian SolarCanadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.