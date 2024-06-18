GAF Energy to Build New Solar Roof Testing Facility

San Jose, CA (June 18, 2024)--GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, will build a new state-of-the-art solar roofing testing facility and launch a new round of Building Integrated Solar (BIPV) testing thanks in part to a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) investment.



The new testing project aims to develop, test, and validate a combination of optical, thermal, and energy models for roof-integrated solar shingles to improve understanding of the benefits solar shingles provide in heating and air conditioning efficiency for the home. The facility will be equipped with weather, PV, and temperature monitoring. GAF Energy, a U.S. manufacturer, is partnering with Sandia National Laboratories and its network of Regional Test Centers on the project. The company has conducted ongoing testing of solar roofing with Sandia National Labs since 2021."Solar roofing offers the opportunity for residential solar to reach the mainstream and testing is critical to further innovation in this sector," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "We're thankful to the Department of Energy for their ongoing commitment to supporting clean energy innovation and we're looking forward to continuing our partnership with the experts at Sandia National Labs to verify the performance, durability, and benefits of solar roofing."The U.S. DOE award was announced earlier this year as part of a broader $71 million investment, including $16 million from the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in research, development, and demonstration projects to grow the network of domestic manufacturers across the U.S. solar energy supply chain.GAF Energy is leading the industry in solar roofing (BIPV) product design and development. The company's award-winning solar roof, Timberline Solar™, features the world's first nailable solar shingle and is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials. GAF Energy recently celebrated the completion of a new 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas. The company is conducting a search for the location of the new testing facility.About GAF EnergyGAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofing partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award, The Best Solar Shingle by CNET, and the NAHB Best of IBS Award. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products in the United States at its facilities in California and Texas.