Canadian Solar Partners with Lifestyle Solar to Deliver Residential Solar and Energy Storage Solutions to California Homebuilders

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with leading renewable energy supplier Lifestyle Solar Inc. ("Lifestyle Solar") to provide solar and energy storage solutions to homebuilders in California.



Through this partnership, Canadian Solar will supply its integrated residential solar and energy storage solution, including its high efficiency solar modules and residential energy storage system, EP Cube. With its seamless financing solutions and Canadian Solar's advanced products, Lifestyle Solar provides homebuilders with a comprehensive turnkey renewable energy solution, meeting growing demand from homebuyers.Lifestyle Solar has been delivering high-quality solar installations and financing to underserved communities in Fresno, CA since 2007. By offering Canadian Solar's new N-type panels from the Company's factory in Mesquite, TX, and the innovative stackable EP Cube home battery, Lifestyle Solar is enabling homeowners to achieve energy resilience and lower electricity costs.Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar, commented, "Partnering with Lifestyle Solar allows us to bring our premium solar and energy storage solutions to more California homeowners. With EP Cube and EP Cube Lite, designed for time-of-use states like California, customers can reuse solar power captured by Canadian Solar PV panels during the day to power their homes after sunset. Our solutions help homeowners significantly reduce their electricity bills and in turn monthly home costs."Adam Hoang, Vice President of Lifestyle Solar, added, "At Lifestyle Solar, our mission is to make clean, renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone. By offering Canadian Solar products, we are taking a significant step toward a sustainable future, harnessing the sun's power to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and paving the way for a greener planet for generations to come."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About Lifestyle Solar Inc.Established in Fresno, California, in 2007, Lifestyle Solar Inc. has grown to become a leader in the renewable energy industry, known for its high-quality solar products and exceptional customer service. Lifestyle Solar Inc. has a proven track record in California, with more than 17 years of experience in residential and commercial installations. For more information, please visit www.lifestylesolarinc.com.