Oxford PV debuts residential solar module with record-setting 26.9% efficiency

The breakthrough double-glass module, with a designated area just over 1.6 m2, weighs under 25 kg and is an ideal size for residential applications. The efficiency was independently measured and certified by the Fraunhofer CalLab. Oxford PV produces the proprietary high efficiency tandem solar cells at its manufacturing facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, and uses both in-house and contract services for the module assembly.David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV, commented, "Oxford PV's record-setting module represents a significant advancement for solar power generation. Homeowners along with commercial and utility customers will all benefit from upwards of 20% more power with the same footprint. Not only does this save installation costs, it also speeds up the decarbonisation journey and can contribute to the global energy transition in a meaningful way."Chris Case, Chief Technology Officer at Oxford PV, added, "This achievement comes on the heels of our previous efficiency of 25% on an industrial-size module, reported in January 2024. For the past decade, the team has continued to demonstrate the potential for perovskite on silicon tandem solar cells, setting and breaking efficiency records along the way. Now, we are taking the next steps to bring this high-efficiency solar technology into commercial use to support our vision of an all-electric future."Oxford PV will exhibit its solar technology at Intersolar Europe (Munich) 19 - 21 June 2024, in Hall A4.450,. The company plans to scale up its manufacturing of tandem solar cells to gigawatt volumes within the next few years, to address the multi-terawatt market needs.About Oxford PVOxford PV is a pioneer and technology leader in the field of perovskite solar cells. The company was established in 2010, as a spin-out from the University of Oxford. It focuses exclusively on developing and commercialising a perovskite-based solar technology. A research and development site in Oxford, UK, and an integrated production line near Berlin, Germany enable the accelerated transfer of its technology into industrial-scale perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar cell manufacturing. The company has a clear roadmap to take this technology beyond 30% efficiency.Solar panels built with Oxford PV's solar cell technology will generate more power than comparably sized, silicon-only based PV technology - critical for delivering more affordable clean energy, accelerating the adoption rate of solar, and addressing the climate crisis.