NorSun Plans $620M Investment in Oklahoma for U.S. Solar Wafer Manufacturing Operations

Norwegian solar energy company NorSun has selected Tulsa, Oklahoma, for its first U.S.-based factory, an initial planned investment of $620 million in a new 5 GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility. The expansion, which was facilitated by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, will create 320 new direct jobs and provide critically needed domestic production of ingot and wafer capacity to meet the increasing demand from U.S. solar cell and panel manufacturers, supporting the growth of the renewable energy sector.



"Our business plan has an ambitious timeline, so we knew we needed a partner who can work fast and efficiently to meet the critical need for American-made energy," said NorSun CEO Erik Løkke-Øwre. "Oklahoma impressed us even before our selection journey - its robust clean energy, manufacturing ecosystem and workforce development programs were already on our radar, and its competitive business offerings and site acceleration options solidified our decision."NorSun has identified a greenfield shovel-ready site of approximately 60 acres. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024, subject to approvals, necessary permits and final incentive agreements."I'm proud to welcome NorSun to Oklahoma, and I'm thrilled that Oklahomans will benefit from hundreds of new jobs in the Tulsa area and a $620 million capital investment," said Governor Kevin Stitt. "Our pro-growth policies, workforce development efforts, and 'more of everything' energy approach make us an incredible state to invest in, and I'm glad NorSun can be a part of it."Production is anticipated to come online in 2026, making the Oklahoma facility among the first in the U.S. to produce high-performing silicon ingots and wafers, currently the biggest bottleneck in achieving a fully domestic solar supply chain. The Tulsa site offers an opportunity to further expand production up to 10 GW as the U.S. continues to prioritize domestic energy manufacturing."Year after year, Oklahoma makes massive strides in the clean energy space, with consistent investment from notable companies that are transforming the sector," said Interim Director of Business Development for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Tina Lindsay. "It's a testament to our pro-business policies, robust workforce, site readiness, as well as our access to major markets. We're thrilled to bring NorSun on board as we aim to scale U.S. solar manufacturing capacity."In 2023, there were a total of 88 announcements for Commerce-assisted new and expanding companies statewide with a potential investment of $3.6 billion, including Pratt & Whitney, American Airlines, Enel, Windshape and Blue Whale Materials. These projects are expected to create at least 7,000 new jobs."I'm thrilled to welcome a new company bringing high-quality, high-paying jobs to our community," said U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern. "Innovation and excellence thrive in Tulsa, and so will NorSun. Thank you to Governor Stitt for working to make Oklahoma the best place to do business!""I want to thank NorSun for their significant investment and support in adding jobs in Tulsa and creating further opportunities for industry needs across the globe," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. "This project represents the work of so many and we are excited about the positive impact and direction this new development will have in Tulsa and the State of Oklahoma."About NorSun ASNorSun has, since its startup in 2007, been the leading western producer of monocrystalline ingots and wafers for ultra-high efficiency solar cells. Wafer production at the NorSun factory in the village of Årdal, Norway, is based on hydroelectric power, and the company is widely recognized for its high-performance products with minimal CO2 footprint and with the highest standards in corporate environmental and social responsibility. NorSun's strategy is to capitalize on the extreme growth in the PV industry and capture a leading market share in the ingot and wafer part of the PV value chain. The company is headquartered in Oslo with production facilities in Årdal on the western coast of Norway and employs around 200 employees. NorSun is privately held. http://www.norsun.no.