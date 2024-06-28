APsystems Joins CertainTeed’s Solar Panel Warranty Approved Vendor List

APsystems, a global leader in solar microinverter technology, is proud to announce its inclusion in the CertainTeed Solstice® Panel warranty approved vendor list (AVL). This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement for the solar industry, offering unprecedented warranty coverage for solar roofing systems.



With this new relationship, credentialed contractors who install CertainTeed's Solstice Panels with APsystems microinverters will now benefit from a comprehensive 25-year warranty covering parts and labor for the entire solar roofing system."Being added to CertainTeed's AVL represents a significant validation of APsystems' product reliability and performance," said Dan Burke, U.S. Business Unit Director at APsystems. "Our microinverters are designed to maximize solar energy delivery and now, combined with CertainTeed's trusted Solstice Panels, customers can enjoy top-tier performance fully backed by an equally maximized and robust warranty coverage."As a leader in the United States solar industry, CertainTeed has been a cornerstone in building materials for over 120 years. As part of the Saint-Gobain Group, CertainTeed is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and reliable solar roofing solutions. The addition of APsystems to the CertainTeed AVL enables contractors to offer an enhanced solar array setup that combines superior microinverter technology with CertainTeed's high-quality solar panels."This partnership underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive warranty solutions that support both the contractor and the homeowner," said Phoebe Kwan, General Manager of Solar Solutions at Saint-Gobain. "With APsystems, we are ensuring that our customers receive not only the best in solar roofing technology but also the peace of mind that comes with knowing their investment is secure."The inclusion of APsystems on the CertainTeed AVL is a testament to the synergy between leading manufacturers committed to advancing the standards and reliability of solar power systems.About APsystemsAPsystems is a leading global provider of multi-platform MLPE solutions, including microinverters, energy storage, and rapid shutdown devices for the solar PV industry. Established in 2010 in Silicon Valley, APsystems operates four global business units, serving customers in over 130 countries. With millions of units deployed, generating over 5.5 TWh of renewable energy, APsystems maintains its leadership in the solar MLPE segment. The company has offices in Austin, Amsterdam, Lyon, Guadalajara, São Paulo, Jiaxing, Shanghai, and Sydney, and is publicly traded on the SSE. Visit: https://APsystems.com.About CertainTeedThrough innovative and sustainable building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is at the forefront of industry advancements that are making the world a better home. With building science as its foundation, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds - making it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for where we live, work and play. A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021. Visit: www.certainteed.com