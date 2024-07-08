S-5! Clamps Earn Florida Product Approvals

(Colorado Springs, Colorado - July 8, 2024) S-5! standing seam clamps, utilized for solar installations and other metal roof applications, have earned Florida Product Approvals (FPA) for High Velocity and Hurricane Zone (HVHZ)—marking a significant achievement in the rigorous realm of construction product approvals and permitting processes in the U.S.



More Headlines Articles

Florida's unique regulatory process is renowned for its stringent standards, particularly due to the state's susceptibility to high winds and severe weather conditions. State approval shows builders, architects, building officials and inspectors that a manufacturer's products have completed rigorous testing requirements and meet the standards specified in the Florida Building Code.This certification marks a leading-edge milestone as the first metal roof attachment manufacturer to earn FPA for HVHZ certification. S-5! has conducted more than 5,000 individual load tests on every conceivable load direction, material type, gauge thickness and brand of roof manufacture."FPA has different levels of approvals, and HVHZ is the most demanding one," said Rob Haddock, CEO and founder of S-5! "We are proud of this ground-breaking milestone, validating the holding strength and quality engineering of S-5! tested and certified products."Haddock emphasizes the critical role of product production, testing and certification in ensuring public safety. "Many applications lack proper engineering for specific design loads, posing risks to public safety and potential liabilities for owners, contractors and designers," he continued. "My hope is that this certification will establish a benchmark for the importance of tested and certified attachments, encouraging other producers to comply."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs including more than 7.3 gigawatts of rooftop solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.