Prime Day Deals 16-17 July from NXTGEN Energy

NXTGEN Energy are excited to announce our exclusive Prime Day Deals on our most popular Solar Packages, available on July 16-17 2024. As part of the event, customers will have access to exclusive discounts and promotions on popular solar energy solutions.

NXTGEN Energy are committed to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions to its customers. With rising energy costs and environmental concerns, the company is encouraging individuals and businesses to make the switch to solar power. Through our Prime Day Deals, customers can take advantage of special pricing on solar panels, inverters, and installation services.



"We are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to save on their solar energy investments during our Prime Day event," said Sam Barr, Director of NXTGEN Energy Ltd. "Solar power is not only a smart financial decision, but also a crucial step towards reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and combatting climate change."In addition to discounted pricing, customers who purchase a solar package during the Prime Day Deals event will also receive a free no-obligation quote and customized solar design. This personalized approach ensures that each customer's unique energy needs are met with the most efficient and effective solution.To take advantage of NXTGEN Energy Ltd.'s Prime Day Deals on Solar Packages, see below:16 Solar Panels + 6.5kWh Battery from only £8,300Install 16 Solar Panels from just £8,300! This PRIME DAY DEAL includes a 6.5kWh Battery for solar energy storage.10 Solar Panels + 3.3kWh Battery from only £6,900Install 10 Solar Panels from just £6,900! This PRIME DAY DEAL includes a 3.3kWh Battery for solar energy storage.Ready to Unleash the Power of the Sun?Contact NXTGEN Energy today and let's turn your roof into a sun-powered cash machine! We'll help you navigate the process and unlock the full potential of solar power for your home or business. Click the ‘Enquire Now' button to get in touch today!NXTGEN Energy - Your Trusted Solar Energy Partner 💚