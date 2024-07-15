Smartville Inc., an EV battery circularity innovator headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is proud to announce a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) for a $10M, five-year Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Demonstrations Program's Second-Life Smart Systems (SMART) project.



This funding supports Smartville's efforts to repurpose retired EV batteries by demonstrating their viability in diverse applications while creating an ecosystem of EV battery circularity.Smartville wins DOE OCED $10M grant for long-duration energy storage.Antoni Tong, Smartville's CEO and co-founder, noted, "The SMART project will enhance grid resilience, support EV charging, and promote clean energy technologies, all while providing educational and training opportunities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and disadvantaged communities. We are pleased to team with EVerged, the HBCU Community Development Action Coalition (CDAC), Denmark Technical College, Dillard University, Luna Development, Southern Power, and Cox Automotive.""By repurposing retired EV batteries, Smartville is helping to create more sustainable and affordable energy systems for communities across the country," said Rep. Mike Levin (CA-49). "This project will support underserved communities while improving our climate resilience. I'm proud to have helped secure the funding for this project through the Department of Energy, and I look forward to seeing all the applications of this technology in the future."The LDES Demonstrations Program aims to validate new energy storage technologies and enhance the capabilities of customers and communities to integrate grid storage more effectively. As part of this program, OCED sought applications for LDES projects from a range of different technologies intended to overcome technical and institutional barriers to full-scale deployment of LDES systems in diverse geographies. Following negotiations, in June 2024, OCED awarded the Second Life Smart Systems (SMART) project with nearly $1 million to begin work in the first project phase. The SMART project will be located in San Diego and Los Angeles Counties, CA; Orangeburg, SC; Denmark, SC; Atlanta, GA; and New Orleans, LA.