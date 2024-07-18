Soltec launches its 4x4 system for the SFOne solar tracker that adapts to any terrain and location

Murcia, 18 July 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, launches the 4x4 solution to adapt its solar trackers to any terrain and location. With this functionality, Soltec guarantees the maximum production of its solar trackers regardless of the environment and conditions in which the project is located, minimizing land preparation work. This new 4x4 functionality package is specially adapted for Soltec's SFOne tracker, which has a length of up to 125 meters.



With this new functionality, the SFOne redefines its flexibility. This innovation allows operation on constant slopes of up to 15% in both the North-South and East-West directions. This system guarantees optimal performance on terrains with complex topographies.The 4x4 functionality is designed to adapt to non-constant slopes of up to 20%. This functionality, which has been validated through rigorous field tests, allows unprecedented flexibility when planning project layouts, minimizing the necessary earth movements.Improvement in Pile DrivingIn addition to terrain adaptability improvements, the 4x4 functionality benefits from customizable software for the SFOne tracker that ensures the correct distribution of trackers in the plant layout, as well as the correct and exact execution of the pile driving phase of the project. The data generated by this software can be used in a new improved pile driving system that ensures faster and more efficient installation, and if necessary, is compatible with screw piling solutions. Thanks to this integral automated piling solution, it is possible to install piles precisely across the entire terrain more quickly and efficiently, reducing project installation costs.In this way, Soltec continues to implement its products to make them more adaptable to all types of projects and improve their performance.For further information visit: https://soltec.com/en/solutions/products/4x4/