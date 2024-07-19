MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING RE+, SEPTEMBER 9-12, 2024

Products this year include Mersen's growing HelioProtection® line of PV fuses and holders, specifically created to safely isolate faulty circuits in solar installations and increase system longevity and reliability. Mersen's overcurrent and surge protective devices (SPDs), for applications including DC, that are essential components in energy storage, transmission, and EV charging applications, will also be displayed.



More Headlines Articles

A sampling of cooling solutions, bus bars, and capacitors will be available to showcase the customized design and optimization options for engineered products for battery modules and inverters, as well as Medium Voltage fuses for transformer protection, and DC hybrid fuse solutions for the battery-related market.The continuous growth of demand for battery-related applications and the need for better operation management and fault clearing of such loads are the driving forces behind Mersen's development of a wide range of DC overcurrent protection. Mersen also offers a full range of high-speed fuses for the protection of solar inverters as well as cooling and bus bar solutions for connectivity and energy management of solar inverters.Mersen's steadfast dedication to sustainable energy markets propels our development of electrical protection products within this arena and we are excited to present these during RE+ 2024.HIGHLIGHTS AT THIS YEAR'S MERSEN BOOTH INCLUDE:• Mersen's HP15P Series 1500VDC 20x65mm PV fuses and HP15FHP80 Series fuse holders. These products represent the next level of solar application solutions and were developed to accommodate larger wire sizes and higher amperage ratings for utility scale photovoltaic applications. With the addition of 63A and 65A fuses in both ferrule and crimp cap models, Mersen HP15P fuses are now available in ampere ratings from 20A-65A.• Mersen's MDC DC Distribution Fuses. MDC fuses are full-range fuses capable of safely interrupting currents ranging from 200% of nameplate current rating up to their maximum interrupting rating. MDC fuses can be used to protect the branch which includes the DC cabling and bus, along with any specific pieces of equipment. OEM manufacturers can easily select fuses for the protection of DC distribution in a variety of applications.• Mersen's DQS Series Fast-Acting DC Fuses. The next evolution for the protection of high-power conversion applications for those industries shifting to DC systems. DQS series fuses are specifically designed to reduce the I2t, peak let-through current, and arc voltages during fault conditions to protect applications such as battery charging systems and other components like relays and contactors.• Mersen's ABAT C DC fuses. Designed for applications such as battery containers and inverters; up to 1500VDC with current ratings ranging from 500A to 1250A. ABAT C fuses are compliant with IEC 60269-7, the new standard for battery protection, provide a high Interrupting Rating along with low power losses.• Mersen's custom designed cooling solutions From power inverters and converters to Battery Modules, and EV charging, Mersen offers customized cooling solutions that can be adapted to meet almost any application in any industry. Our extensive expertise and unique knowledge of air, phase change and liquid cooled heat sinks enables Mersen to help you find the right thermal protection solution.Mersen's expert team of product managers and technical sales will be on hand to discuss your application challenges and share solution capabilities.For more information about the Mersen's full range of electrical power solutions visit ep.mersen.com, email info.nby@mersen.com, or call us at 978-462-6662.For more information about the conference, visit https://www.re-plus.com/ABOUT MERSENMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919