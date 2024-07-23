Kinematics’ First Shipment of ST Series Actuators Marks a Milestone in Solar Engineering Innovation

Phoenix, AZ, July 16, 2024 — Kinematics, a world leader in intelligent motion solutions, announced the first shipment of its groundbreaking ST Series. Marking a significant leap forward in technological innovation, the ST Series represents years of research, development, and engineering expertise.



The ST series features an exclusive maintenance-free, grease-free dry bearing design that delivers 20-50% more holding torque than Kinematics' HE series. This allows tracking companies to use a smaller drive for the same application, resulting in cost savings without sacrificing performance."Crafted with a deep understanding of the needs of solar tracker customers, the Kinematics ST Series Actuator redefines performance and reliability in the renewable energy sector while providing the lowest cost of ownership for the entire solar plant ecosystem, from installation and commissioning to long-term operations and maintenance," said Jenn Cangelosi, VP of Sales & Business Development at Kinematics.Kinematics developed a robust, long-lasting, and minimally maintained actuator specifically for single-axis solar trackers. The ST series actuators stand out due to their innovative design and advanced technology. They offer unmatched precision, energy efficiency, and durability. The integration of smart technology allows for seamless operation and real-time monitoring, setting a new benchmark for actuator performance."We believe the ST series will become the de facto standard for single-axis tracker actuation and set the benchmark for reliability and performance for solar tracker manufacturers, Solar EPCs, Solar Project Owners, Financiers, and O&M providers," said Adam Plesniak, Chief Technology Officer, Kinematics. "The main challenge was proving an improvement in performance over our HE series drive, which is already a robust, high-volume production drive. The HE series requires more maintenance and has less capacity per drive size than the ST. These challenges were overcome through hours of dedicated development, rigorous testing, and detailed analysis."The ST series actuators have undergone extensive testing, including dynamic capacity testing, static capacity testing, efficiency maximization testing, temperature and humidity testing, water ingress resistance testing, dust ingress resistance testing, corrosion resistance testing, UV resistance testing, and seal integrity testing.The launch of the ST series is a testament to Kinematics' commitment to innovation and excellence. The aim is to develop cutting-edge motion control solutions that empower its customers to achieve greater efficiency and productivity. The ST series embodies this mission, setting new standards in the industry.About KinematicsKinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications for nearly three decades. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs. Learn more about how Kinematics utilizes its global presence to create motion control solutions with precision, safety, and reliability for mission-critical systems in demanding environments here. https://www.gokinematics.com/about-us/