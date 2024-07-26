All Energy Solar Named a Tesla Premier Certified Installer

All Energy Solar Inc. has been a leading solar installer in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and beyond for over a decade. The company's overall attention to detail and focus on customer service are just part of why it has continued to be recognized as an exemplary company in the solar industry. Most recently, Tesla Energy has given All Energy Solar extra recognition for the company's work.



Tesla has primarily been known for its electric vehicles, which are undoubtedly the most recognizable product contributing to its success. However, Tesla offers other products, including the Tesla Powerwall, a top-of-the-line battery storage system. With so much growth, Tesla has created a way to showcase their top certified installers.The program distinguishes these top installers as Premier Certified Installers. Currently, this group is invitation-only, and selected installers were handpicked by the Tesla Energy team. The primary focus is to highlight Tesla's top installers who have strongly commited to customer service and Tesla products.Founded in 2009, All Energy Solar has been acknowledged in the industry as one of the best. "The Powerwall is a high-quality product that we enjoy offering as it meets the preeminent standards of All Energy Solar," mentioned All Energy Solar Co-Founder and President Brian Allen.As part of the criteria for this designation, providers need to be experts in the products they install, which includes having completed training by Tesla to ensure consistency in installations. Selected installers must also have a good relationship with Tesla, have continuous communications, offer exceptional customer service, and have a high-quality representation of Tesla's products. Allen noted, "We have always strived to offer superior services, with great attention to detail and support for our customers. This recognition from Tesla is a testament to our commitment to excellence."Celebrating its 15 year anniversary this year, All Energy Solar has many things to be excited about in 2024 in addition to this designation of honor from Tesla. Most recently, All Energy Solar made Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractor list and being named a Solar Installer Of The Year by EnergySage. "We are thrilled to be one of Tesla's premier certified installers. We're proud to be associated with a highly respected company and look forward to our continued relationship with Tesla," said Allen.All Energy Solar provides solar services for residences and businesses, as well as battery storage, electric vehicle chargers, and smart electrical panel installations in Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.About All Energy SolarAll Energy Solar is a full-service solar energy solutions provider for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. Visit allenergysolar.com