Magnachip Expands Solar Energy Power Product Lineup with the Release of 1200V IGBT in TO-247PLUS Package

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today the completion of the development of its 1200V 75A Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) in a TO-247PLUS package, designed for solar inverters. The Company plans to start mass production in October this year.



"With this new product launch, Magnachip's solar energy power product lineup has been further strengthened and now boasts high-performance IGBTs and MXT MV MOSFETs that satisfy the technical requirements of applications in the solar energy market"Post thisMagnachip entered the solar inverter market in 2020 by introducing the 1200V 40A IGBT (MBQ40T120QFS) and began offering the 650V 75A IGBT (MBQ75T65PEH) in 2022. Now, the Company unveils its latest 1200V 75A IGBT (MBQA75T120RFS), featuring its cutting-edge design technology and processes.This new product, packaged in a TO-247PLUS with a wide heat spreader, improves heat dissipation as compared to the TO-247 package. Additionally, it enhances power efficiency by reducing conduction loss by over 14% compared to its previous generation. This improvement ensures stable operation even in overload conditions, thereby enhancing system reliability.Moreover, this new IGBT product provides application design flexibility, as its performance can replace that of two 40A IGBTs. Another notable feature is the incorporation of a fast recovery anti-parallel diode, which quickly removes residual current to reduce switching losses and guarantees a maximum operating junction temperature of 175°C. Designed in accordance with the standards of the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC), this product is suitable for a wide range of applications requiring strict power ratings and high efficiency, including solar inverters, converters, uninterruptible power supply systems, and general-purpose inverters.According to market research firm Omdia, the discrete IGBT and silicon-based MOSFET sectors in the renewable energy market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15% from 2024 to 2028."With this new product launch, Magnachip's solar energy power product lineup has been further strengthened and now boasts high-performance IGBTs and MXT MV MOSFETs that satisfy the technical requirements of applications in the solar energy market," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will continue to supply innovative power solutions targeting renewable energy applications and capitalize on growth opportunities within the industry."-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------*MXT MV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Medium Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 40~200V trench MOSFETs