Midea Hiconics Debuts at RE+ 24, Unveils Tailored Energy Solutions for North America

Hiconics Eco-energy Technology ("Midea Hiconics"; SHE300048), a green energy brand under the Midea umbrella, will make its first appearance at the RE+ 24 exhibition from September 10th to 12th, marking its significant step in the global market exploration and commitment to providing sustainable energy products. The company is set to introduce its latest residential energy storage and micro inverter solutions specifically designed for North American market.



"Participating in RE+ 24 is not only our debut in North America but also a critical move towards global market penetration," said Dennis Lee, GM of Midea Hiconics Overseas Sales Company. "We are excited to introduce our all-in-one residential energy storage devices tailored for the North American market."The all-in-one home energy storage solution designed to addresses power outages, backup power, and high electricity costs while flexibly adapting to various scenarios. Its core energy storage technology, a North America-customized all-in-one household storage device, will be showcased at this exhibition, presenting its latest research and development achievements:The all-in-one system utilizes modular design, capable of meeting battery needs from 5KWh to 20KWh with a single unit. It also supports parallel operation, catering to diverse customer needs and explicatable scenarios.The battery adopts "Smart Swap" technology, facilitating flexible battery replacement and system augmentation.The battery uses "SysTemp" technology to operate in extreme low ambient temperature environment, ensuring the system to be operable and functional even in a cold winter.The hybrid inverter in the all-in-one system allows direct connection to residential solar for DC couple applications. The system can also directly interact with EV chargers and heat pumps, fulfilling the integrated needs of solar, storage, heating and charging applications.The system supports both on-grid and off-grid applications, ensuring seamless switching between on/off grids to maintain uninterrupted household power supply during blackout.It also features a 3S (sleek, slim, seamless) design and ultra-compact structure to minimize the spacing requirements while maximizing customer benefits, ideal for narrow spaces applications, such as garages in California.At this exhibition, Midea Hiconics will also introduce its PV inverters, EV chargers, and micro inverters to regional residential and industrial users."Our Home solution lineup is able to meet the emergent need of North America's homeowners to integrate storage batteries into their solar systems, under the NEM3.0 implementation, encouraging energy self-generation and consumption." Dennis added, "Visitors can discover more residential solutions at our booth located at #A57009, each customized solution to meet diverse practical needs."The exhibition will take place at Anaheim Convention Center & Campus, where attendees can experience firsthand how Midea Hiconics' innovations cater to diverse practical needs.About Midea HiconicsMidea Hiconics, established in 2003, was publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the abbreviation "Hiconics" and the stock code "300048" on January 20, 2010. In 2020, it is officially incorporated into the Midea Group. In 2023, three main lines of business emerged, a wide range of residential green energy products, medium- and low- voltage VFDs and Midea's photovoltaic solutions.For more information about Midea Hiconics, please visit https://www.hiconics-global.com/company-profile/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/hiconics-drive-technology-co-ltd-/posts/?feedView=all.