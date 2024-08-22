Trinasolar US to Showcase n-type TOPCon Technology and Integrated Energy Solutions at RE+ 2024

Trinasolar Co., Ltd. ("Trina" or "the company"), a global leader in PV module technology and smart energy solutions, will be exhibiting its next-gen n-type TOPCon Vertex N modules, including new hail-and-wind-resistant Vertex N modules, and a 2000V prototype in booth D30039 at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California. Along with its latest PV tech innovation, Trina is showcasing its total solar solution, TrinaPro, as well as a full-size, operational TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P. The company will also display the next generation energy storage product in the Grand Plaza G4.



Trina's advanced n-type TOPCon technology provides enhanced efficiency, long-term durability, and reduced levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar developers, EPCs, and installers. The company will showcase its latest module innovations:Vertex N: Powered by 210mm n-type TOPCon cells, Trina's 720W Vertex N offers enhanced energy production with up to 23.2% efficiency, providing consistent reliability for utility-scale solar applications.Vertex S+: A high-powered yet compact solution dedicated to residential solar applications, the Vertex S+ uses 210mm n-type TOPCon cells to provide 430W maximum power output and up to 21.5% efficiency.New hail-and-wind-resistant n-type TOPCon Vertex modules: Designed with 3.22mm glass and a backsheet, the Vertex N 620W with up to 23% efficiency for C&I and utility-scale solar applications, and the all-black 430W Vertex S+ with up to 21.5% efficiency for residential solar applications, deliver more resilience and protection against hailstorms than ever before.2000V Prototype: A major breakthrough in PV technology, the 2000V prototype has the potential to lower LCOE even further by reducing balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs.In addition to its industry-leading module technology, Trinasolar will have several of its integrated energy solutions on display including:TrinaPro: Trina's total solar solution, TrinaPro, bundles its newest TOPCon modules, inverters, tracker and energy storage technologies. By streamlining procurement, ensuring widespread component compatibility, and optimizing system performance, TrinaPro lowers LCOE and brings unmatched value for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and community solar projects.TrinaTracker: The Vanguard 1P, featuring a full-size single row 1P design, incorporates advanced technology that ensures greater reliability, increased power generation, reduced balance of system (BOS) costs, and improved adaptability. The product has undergone rigorous wind tunnel testing, including dynamic, static, and aeroelastic simulations, proving its high reliability under extreme weather conditions. The Vanguard 1P series is fully compatible with ultra-high-power modules from 400W to 720W+, including large-format modules (LFMs).TrinaStorage: Trina's new advanced battery energy storage system, Elementa 2 Elevate, is designed for utility-scale applications, featuring scalable and modular architecture to optimize energy management. It offers enhanced safety, efficiency, and flexibility, making it ideal for integrating renewable energy sources into the grid. Elementa 2 Elevate is a 10MWh Cell-to-AC solution, equipped with cutting-edge 314Ah Trina LFP cells, ensuring high safety, outstanding performance, and an extended cyclic lifespan. Trina will also be displaying the next generation energy storage model prototype, along with the cell and pack model in the Grand Plaza at the Anaheim Convention Center."In our pursuit of a sustainable future, the solar industry must focus on comprehensive and integrated solutions," said Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar US. "What sets our technology apart is its ability to meet the specific needs of utility-scale solar, C&I project developers, EPCs, and residential installers, while emphasizing reliability and efficiency. At Trina, we are not only advancing domestic manufacturing with our state-of-the-art Wilmer facility, but also leading the way with cutting-edge technologies like our n-type Vertex modules. We are committed to delivering fully integrated solar solutions that support the U.S. market and drive local job creation and economic growth."Trinasolar will be exhibiting in the indoor booth D30039 and the outdoor Grand Plaza G4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 9-12, 2024.About TrinasolarTrinasolar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of March 2024, Trinasolar has shipped more than 205GW of modules. The company is currently developing a 5GW manufacturing base in Wilmer, Texas, slated for Q4 2024 completion. Trinasolar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market's strong confidence in Trina's product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey 7 years in a row, has won "Overall Highest Achiever" by RETC for 4 consecutive years, was awarded the highest ranking, AAA, 5 times in a row in the PVTech Bankability Ratings report, and has been awarded "Top Performer" by PVEL for 10 consecutive years.Trinasolar's global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 170 countries and regions. With its mission of "Solar energy for all," Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.You can find Trinasolar US on LinkedIn, Facebook, X at @TrinaSolarUS, or on Instagram at @trinasolarusa.