Embracing the 300kW+ Era: The New Frontier of 1500V Community and Utility Scale Solar

Visit http://www.solisinverters.com for further information

The current ratings, up to 16 MPPTs, and fuse-free design can potentially increase yield while reducing costly operations and maintenance. As a result, system owners and operators can accelerate return on investment on large-scale systems.

08/27/24, 08:25 AM | Solar Power, Other Renewables | Solis

HOUSTON, TX - 8/27/2024 - Solis, a global leader in solar inverter technology, recently announced the launch of a new 1500V line of string inverters in North America- the Solis S6 250-350K. The power classes available within this family are 250kW @600VAC, 300kW @ 690VACand 350kW @ 800VAC, providing many options for repowering and new development of large-scale systems. This solution, integrating Solis' proprietary MPPT algorithm, has surpassed the 99% efficiency threshold, offering greater reliability and output to solar power station owners.

With a broad DC and AC voltage range and increased flexibility in design and string sizing, the 250-350K is ideal for challenging environments and repowering. The current ratings, up to 16 MPPTs, and fuse-free design can potentially increase yield while reducing costly operations and maintenance. As a result, system owners and operators can accelerate return on investment on large-scale systems.

The 250-350K features advanced string technology that addresses key challenges faced by professionals using central systems by enhancing redundancy and modularity, supporting overall system uptime. Remote I-V curve scanning and firmware updates enable swift issue resolution from any location. Installation and expansion are simplified and cost-effective, thanks to integrated MC4 pigtails and supported "Y" connectors improve conductor utilization within the array and reduce DC runs. PLC Communications reduces the requirement for expensive and labor-intensive communication cables. Additionally, the 250-350K is compatible with the Solis-4200-MV Skid Solution and AC Combiner box for a turnkey solution that streamlines deployment.

"The Solis 250-350K inverter is not just an incremental upgrade; it's a giant leap forward in utility-scale solar technology," said Jimmy Wang, President of Solis Inverters. "Our 1500V inverter has a proven track record, as demonstrated in a 1GW project in Ningxia, which is expected to produce 20 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by
approximately 16 million tons. The addition of the 250-350kW product family with it's higher power output, lower costs, and enhanced safety standards, has exceeded customer expectations. We're proud to serve a wide range of applications in demanding environments, including tidal flats, and mountainous regions."

Available now, with deliveries starting in Q4 2024, the Solis 250-350K inverter is poised to lead the transition to string inverter technology in large-scale solar projects across the United States and Canada. Check out the entire turnkey solution on display at RE+, September 9-12, 2024 in booth #B47008 as well as on Solis' website solisinverters.com.


About Solis
Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.
For more information, visit: www.solisinverters.com

08/27/24, 08:25 AM | Solar Power, Other Renewables | Solis
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar Power News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Raptor Maps - The integrated operating system for end-to-end solar management

Raptor Maps - The integrated operating system for end-to-end solar management

Operate autonomous drones and other robotics technology on your solar farms with Raptor Maps' robotics operations platform. Our end-to-end solution allows you to build and schedule data collection missions, to analyze collected data through our analytics engine, and to address identified issues through our remediation intelligence suite. From construction monitoring to substation inspections to SCADA-alert generation missions, Raptor Robotics gives your team unparalleled insights into the health and status of your project. Improve the safety, efficiency, and scale of your operations with Raptor Robotics.
More Products
Feature Your Product