Embracing the 300kW+ Era: The New Frontier of 1500V Community and Utility Scale Solar

HOUSTON, TX - 8/27/2024 - Solis, a global leader in solar inverter technology, recently announced the launch of a new 1500V line of string inverters in North America- the Solis S6 250-350K. The power classes available within this family are 250kW @600VAC, 300kW @ 690VACand 350kW @ 800VAC, providing many options for repowering and new development of large-scale systems. This solution, integrating Solis' proprietary MPPT algorithm, has surpassed the 99% efficiency threshold, offering greater reliability and output to solar power station owners.



With a broad DC and AC voltage range and increased flexibility in design and string sizing, the 250-350K is ideal for challenging environments and repowering. The current ratings, up to 16 MPPTs, and fuse-free design can potentially increase yield while reducing costly operations and maintenance. As a result, system owners and operators can accelerate return on investment on large-scale systems.The 250-350K features advanced string technology that addresses key challenges faced by professionals using central systems by enhancing redundancy and modularity, supporting overall system uptime. Remote I-V curve scanning and firmware updates enable swift issue resolution from any location. Installation and expansion are simplified and cost-effective, thanks to integrated MC4 pigtails and supported "Y" connectors improve conductor utilization within the array and reduce DC runs. PLC Communications reduces the requirement for expensive and labor-intensive communication cables. Additionally, the 250-350K is compatible with the Solis-4200-MV Skid Solution and AC Combiner box for a turnkey solution that streamlines deployment."The Solis 250-350K inverter is not just an incremental upgrade; it's a giant leap forward in utility-scale solar technology," said Jimmy Wang, President of Solis Inverters. "Our 1500V inverter has a proven track record, as demonstrated in a 1GW project in Ningxia, which is expected to produce 20 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions byapproximately 16 million tons. The addition of the 250-350kW product family with it's higher power output, lower costs, and enhanced safety standards, has exceeded customer expectations. We're proud to serve a wide range of applications in demanding environments, including tidal flats, and mountainous regions."Available now, with deliveries starting in Q4 2024, the Solis 250-350K inverter is poised to lead the transition to string inverter technology in large-scale solar projects across the United States and Canada. Check out the entire turnkey solution on display at RE+, September 9-12, 2024 in booth #B47008 as well as on Solis' website solisinverters.com.About SolisEstablished in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.For more information, visit: www.solisinverters.com