Qcells and Navajo Power Home Partner to Electrify Navajo Nation Homes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Aug. 28, 2024 - Qcells, a premier provider of complete clean energy solutions and a leader in U.S. solar panel manufacturing, and Navajo Power Home (NPH), a next-generation solar service provider for off-grid homes on Navajo and Hopi lands, today announced a partnership to provide high-quality, reliable electricity to an estimated 300 homes on the Navajo Nation reservation.



Earlier this year, Qcells donated 1,000 solar panels to Navajo Power Home. Not only is this the first solar panel donation received by NPH, but this is also the first at-scale donation from a solar manufacturer to support the electrification of tribal lands.In addition to Qcells' donation, today the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it has awarded a $5 million Fixed Energy Improvements in Rural Areas Grant to Navajo Power Home to expand its services and provide permanent, high-quality clean energy access to more rural indigenous communities on the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation.Between the Qcells donation and the grant from DOE, NPH will meet its goals to power 1,000 homes by the end of 2025 and grow its team of 13, who currently make 33% more, on average, than other jobs offered across the Navajo Nation.The Navajo Nation spans across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah with an estimated 15,000 homes still lacking access to electricity. Many homes rely on diesel generators for power which are expensive, noisy and produce harmful emissions. With Qcells' high-efficiency panels and NPH's installation and electricity services, the organizations are delivering clean energy powered electricity to families living in the Navajo Nation for the first time."We are excited to be here today to celebrate the Navajo Nation homes that will now have solar electricity," said David Turk, U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary. "It's especially gratifying that these solar panels were made right here in America by Qcells, a company dedicated to building a full solar supply chain in the U.S. We are also thrilled to announce a $5 million grant to Navajo Power Home, which will bring electricity to an additional 350 homes, thanks to President Biden's historic climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act.""We are proud to be providing people living on the Navajo Nation with access to reliable, affordable power for the first time," said Danny O'Brien, President of Corporate Affairs for Qcells. "From turning on the lights to refrigerating groceries, we are excited to work with Navajo Power Home to make this a reality in more than 300 homes in the Navajo Nation. This donation really speaks to our ongoing commitment to sustainably power communities around the world with our U.S. manufactured solar panels and our full suite of clean energy solutions.""Our partnership with Qcells has transformed life for off-grid residents on Navajo and Hopi Tribal lands," said Chanse Foster, General Manager of Navajo Power Home. "Qcells' generous solar panel donation has expanded electricity access in our communities and showcases the positive impact of sustainable energy."The Qcells donation will allow NPH to finance the installation of service for 15-20 additional homes, allowing NPH's current resources to go farther. So far, NPH has installed 600kWp of solar to support 250 homes, providing 900 people with electricity access for the first time. The monthly cost to NPH's customers ranges from $80-$240 a month, depending on the energy needs of each house. This is more affordable than the diesel generators that only run five hours a day, five days a week at about $200-$400 a month. Overall, customers currently relying on diesel generators can save 40% - 60% when working with NPH. They use federal funding to offer qualified customers - elderly, disabled, or single parent households - significantly reduced rates of $20-$50 a month.Qcells and NPH's announcement coincides with the launch of a new digital video series, sponsored by Clean Energy for America Education Fund (CE4AEF), which features some families benefiting from this partnership. The videos, released today, are available on CE4AEF's website, YouTube and all its social channels.###About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us/.