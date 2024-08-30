Intersolar South America 2024 - Kseng Solar Spotlighted All-scenario Solar Racking Solutions in Brazil

From August 27-29, Intersolar South America 2024, the largest and most influential solar energy exhibition in South America, was held at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo. At the three-day expo, Kseng Solar made a significant impact by presenting its latest range of solar mounting solutions designed to meet the growing local demand. On-display exhibits covering roof mount, ground mount, solar tracker, and solar carport, garnered significant attention and sparked numerous responses from the audience.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Tile Roof Mounting System, Ballast Roof Mounting System, Metal Roof Mounting System- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Vertical Ground Mounting System- KST Solar Tracker- Waterproof Solar CarportBrazil is a key strategic market for Kseng Solar, where we are dedicated to supporting the country's energy transition in the long term. Kseng Solar was delighted to participate in this great expo, and took the opportunity to showcase our latest solar innovations to local Brazilian clients, reinforcing our promise to provide top-tier products & services and solidifying our presence in Brazil.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar is continuously innovating to turn possibilities into realities, aiming to deliver more versatile solar racking solutions that cater to a wide range of applications, and contributing to the clean energy transition in Brazil and the wider South America.