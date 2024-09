Canadian Solar and SOLARCYCLE Ink Landmark Cradle-to-Cradle U.S. Recycling Partnership

Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with SOLARCYCLE, America's most advanced solar recycling company. This agreement positions Canadian Solar as one of the first crystalline silicon solar module manufacturers to offer comprehensive recycling services to its U.S. customers.



More Headlines Articles

Under the terms of the agreement, SOLARCYCLE will serve as Canadian Solar's preferred recycling partner, while Canadian Solar will act as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to SOLARCYCLE, offering upfront recycling services. Canadian Solar customers can now secure recycling services at the time of purchase, integrating sustainability into the lifecycle of their projects from the outset.This partnership highlights the thought leadership and commitment of both companies to advancing solar recycling adoption across the United States. Recycling valuable materials such as silver, copper, glass, and aluminum will help divert resources from landfills and reintroduce them into the solar supply chain, supporting domestic manufacturing.Suvi Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of SOLARCYCLE, commented, "By including upfront recycling services as an add-on to the price of a solar module, Canadian Solar is helping to move the entire industry forward to ensure that we are truly sustainable, from cradle-to-cradle. We will look back on their leadership in this moment as one of the key strategies the solar industry used to embed our core values into our core operations."Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar, added, "Partnering with SOLARCYCLE enables us to offer our premium solar solutions together with critical end-of-life recycling services across the United States."About SOLARCYCLESOLARCYCLE is a technology-driven company designed to maximize solar sustainability by offering solar asset owners a low-cost, eco-friendly, comprehensive process for recycling retiring solar panels and technologies and repurposing them for new uses. The company's proprietary technology allows it to extract up to 95% of the value of a solar panel's materials, such as silver, silicon, copper and aluminum, and to recycle or repurpose panels for new uses. Experts in solar technology, recycling and sustainability founded SOLARCYCLE in 2022 to accelerate the circular economy for solar and renewables. www.SOLARCYCLE.us.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 133 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 1.6 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 20.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 1 GWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 63 GWh, including approximately 8.5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 54.3 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.