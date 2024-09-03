Key Insights on Solar & Storage System Challenges in Extreme Environments Unveiled Prior to RE+ 2024

Anker SOLIX, a trusted source for renewable energy solutions, is set to reveal its newly upgraded Anker SOLIX Solar & Storage Solution at the upcoming RE+ 2024 from September 9-12. This launch will mark a significant step forward in the brand's commitment to delivering user-centric solutions tailored to meet the demands of extreme environments.



Staying true to its philosophy of embedding the "Voice of the Customer" into every aspect of its operations, Anker SOLIX recently conducted an extensive survey to identify the most pressing issues faced by users of solar and storage systems in harsh conditions. The survey, conducted exclusively in the United States, collected 585 valid responses from 264 current users who have installed solar battery storage systems, and 321 potential users who have installed solar panels and are interested in adding battery storage systems. It focused on residents from California, Florida, Texas, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Arizona who live in single-family homes with an annual household income of $100K or more.The survey highlighted four critical challenges in the current market:1. Response Capacity During Large-Scale Power OutagesThe seamless switching capability of a solar and storage system is essential for maintaining uninterrupted power and ensuring that users' daily routines are unaffected by energy supply issues. However, some traditional solutions or wall-mounted energy storage systems feature a single-unit design, making it challenging to differentiate between generation and storage problems when a fault occurs. This can result in the entire system shutting down, requiring users to wait for a technician to replace the unit, which can lead to significant losses. Moreover, delays in after-sales service, particularly under California's NEM 3.0, can cause the equipment to miss optimal generation periods, negatively impacting overall returns and extending the payback period.2. Performance Stability in Extreme ColdUsers expressed significant concern about the reliability of solar and storage systems in extremely cold environments, with 50% of respondents considering "whole-home power and instant UPS" as the most valuable feature of a solar power system in extreme weather, given the numerous snowstorms in U.S. history.In the Northeastern U.S., winters are long and cold. Conversely, California experienced record-breaking summer heat, and Las Vegas reached extreme temperatures on July 7th. Global warming is exacerbating climate and weather instability across regions. Traditional solar and storage solutions often struggle to start up or operate at full capacity in severe cold. Some storage systems are advertised as capable of operating within a temperature range of -20°C (-4°F) to 50°C (122°F). However, users may overlook the possibility that the performance of these systems could diminish at temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F). Additionally, with increasingly unpredictable climate conditions, the reliability of these systems during the next harsh winter remains uncertain.3. Adaptability to Complex EnvironmentsThe survey revealed that many users face challenges with solar and storage systems in complex and corrosive environments, particularly when dealing with heavy rain, floods, and the corrosive conditions of coastal areas. These systems must exhibit enhanced resilience and durability. Some manufacturers are already improving dust and water resistance, with some achieving enclosure ratings of NEMA 3R or NEMA 4X. However, in coastal regions facing constant seawater corrosion, an anti-corrosion rating of C4 achieved by most main storage units is not enough. This often-overlooked aspect also requires more attention.4. Economic Efficiency and FlexibilityEconomic efficiency remains a key priority, with users seeking cost-effective and flexible solutions. Reducing the cost per kilowatt-hour while enhancing energy conversion efficiency is essential for ensuring the long-term value of their investment. Flexibility is also crucial for users planning to expand their generation or storage capacity in the future. Some brands require identical DC-side photovoltaic modules, increasing installation costs and complexity. Additionally, certain integrated systems can't precisely meet growing generation demands, leading to expensive full system upgrades. For storage expansion, customers may be forced to add more capacity than necessary, resulting in significant costs and wasted storage space.Anker SOLIX has always been dedicated to understanding the deeper needs of its users. Through past consumer research and this most recent survey, the brand has discovered the highest priorities for consumers in a solar and storage system. The brand is ready to present the Anker SOLIX Solar & Storage Solution as its response to these insights.For more information about this highly user-centric solution, designed to tackle extreme conditions and address real user needs, please visit Anker SOLIX's booth at NO.44011 during RE+ 2024, or visit:Website: https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/installer-hes?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=p0LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/anker-solix/Facebook: https://ankerfast.club/VSXtOKInstagram: https://ankerfast.club/64MVXv