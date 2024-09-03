RE+ 2024: Ampace to Spotlight UniC Series and Introduce Industry-First Technology to the Americas for the First Time

With the rapid development of technology, innovative energy solutions are becoming the focus of global attention. As a new energy technology innovation company, Ampace committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. This time, Ampace will present its UniC series products, featuring the innovative "Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner" technology, at RE+ 2024 (Booth Number: 58009).



High Reliability: Setting a New Standard for C&I Energy Storage Products with Innovative TechnologyThe UniC series introduces a groundbreaking "Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner" full-temperature control technology, revolutionizing both cell design and system architecture. On the cell design front, the UniC series is powered by the Kunlun 2.0 cells, enhanced by the new GT40 technology. In terms of system architecture, the UniC series abandons traditional liquid and air-cooling methods, achieving efficient wide-temperature operation through a minimalist design.High Economic Efficiency: Redefining the Standards for C&I Energy Storage ReturnsThe UniC series offers advantages such as long lifespan, simplified maintenance, and reduced auxiliary power requirements. With its minimalist architecture, the UniC series effectively mitigates potential risks like liquid leakage, condensation, or compressor failure, significantly reducing unplanned downtime. The auxiliary power maintenance costs are cut by 75%. Additionally, the UniC series' power consumption is as low as 1.56%, far superior to the industry standard of 3.5%-7% for traditional products, greatly enhancing energy utilization efficiency.Wide Applicability: Comprehensive Coverage for All Energy Storage ScenariosAmpace's UniC series is designed to meet the demands of all energy storage scenarios, making it suitable for a wide range of C&I applications, including high-power fast charging and zero-carbon self-consumption. In addition, Ampace will also present a full stack of energy storage products, including residential storage, C&I energy storage, UPS, and portable power solutions.Ampace has consistently been at the forefront of energy storage. It recognizes that the rapidly growing AI market is facing challenges such as high energy consumption, increasing electricity demand, and rising costs. Ampace, with its industry-leading advantages in both backup power and energy storage applications, leverages its unique and innovative technologies to provide grid services for AI data centers. This transforms data centers into energy management hubs, achieving optimized allocation and efficient use of energy. It helps AI data centers to achieve more environmentally friendly energy usage, reduce operation costs, supporting the sustainable development of AI data centers.Continuously committed to building a green, intelligent, and sustainable energy futureAmpace, with technology-driven at its core, is always dedicated to providing innovative energy storage solutions that are "ultimate safe, ultimate reliable, ultimate performant, and ultimate experiential." Looking forward to Ampace showcasing its star product, the UniC series, at RE+2024 (Booth Number: 58009).Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. The company is known with world class R&D and manufacturing of a complete chain Li ion battery products from "Cell-Battery Pack-System Integration", and has obtained of authoritative certifications.In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 41 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.To learn more, please visit the Ampace official website: https://www.ampacetech.com/en.