Solis Unveils New 60kW and 125kW String Inverters, Expanding Its Market-Leading Commercial Rooftop Solar Portfolio in the US and Canada

HOUSTON, TX - 8/30/2024- Solis, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) inverters, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking string inverters for the US and Canadian markets: the 60kW 208V and the 125kW 480V models. These new additions further solidify Solis's position as the top provider of commercial rooftop solar solutions and advances their family of products as the largest string inverter 1000V portfolio on the market.



The new 60kW and 125kW string inverters complement Solis's existing range, which spans from 25kW to 125kW. This extensive portfolio is designed to meet diverse energy needs and includes several key features:Fuse-Free Design: Both inverters feature a fuse-free architecture, reducing failure points and enhancing the reliability and longevity of the system.Low Start-Up Voltage: The inverters offer one of the lowest start-up voltages in the industry, maximizing energy production.Wide Operating Voltage Windows: These inverters support a broad range of operating voltages, accommodating various repowering requirements and ensuring optimal performance.Flexibility and Capacity: The 125kW inverter is the largest 1000V DC string inverter now available on the market, and with up to 10 MPPTs, offering unparalleled flexibility for commercial installations.Both new models come with flexible options such as wire and shade coverings, built-in Module-Level Power Electronics (MLPE), and Rapid Shutdown (RSD) transmitters. These options allow for tailored solutions to meet the specific demands of any new or repowering project."The introduction of our new 60kW and 125kW string inverters marks a significant milestone for Solis," said James Qiao, General Manager at Solis. "Now having the largest commercial rooftop string inverter portfolio in the market, we can continue our dedication to our customers and deliver cutting-edge technology that enhances efficiency, reliability, and flexibility."Solis continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions that drive the future of solar energy. These new string inverters represent a substantial advancement in commercial solar string technology, providing businesses with reliable, high-performance options that are also supported by a highly qualified team of local experts to ensure system longevity.For more information about the new 60kW and 125kW string inverters and Solis's complete portfolio of commercial, residential and storage solutions, please visit solisinverters.com.About SolisSolis is a global leader in photovoltaic inverters, dedicated to advancing the future of solar energy through innovative technology and reliable solutions, with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.