LONGi Wins Three Awards from TÃœV Rheinland, Marking the Eighth Consecutive Year of winning the AQM Award in the PV Modules category

In recent developments, LONGi has been conferred with the AQM Award for both PV Module Energy Yield Simulation and PV Module Reliability. This distinction was awarded in recognition of the exceptional power generation performance and proven reliability of the innovative Hi-MO 9 module, which was underpinned by the advanced second-generation back-contact (BC 2.0) cell technology. Hi-MO X6, proven in a variety of outdoor empirical tests, received the PV Module Outdoor Energy Yield AQM Award in the Monofacial Group. These achievements solidify LONGi's position as a leader in module efficiency and quality. They also mark the company's eighth consecutive year of winning the AQM Award in the PV Modules category since receiving its first award in 2017.



More Headlines Articles

Given the increasingly severe climate issues, prioritizing quality and reliability in PV modules is crucial. With the potential for extreme weather conditions like hurricanes, hailstorms, and rainstorms, module products must withstand the impact and risks over a lifespan of 25 years or more to ensure stable long-term benefits for power plants. Therefore, in the PV Modules category, a new PV Module Reliability Award was introduced, complementing the conventional PV Module Energy Yield Simulation Award.Against this backdrop, LONGi's Hi-MO 9 module underwent rigorous sampling and specialized testing according to TÃœV Rheinland's evaluation standards. These tests aimed to simulate the module's power generation performance in different geographical and weather conditions, as well as assess its long-term stability and reliability when exposed to extreme weather during real-life operations. The Hi-MO 9 module features HPBC 2.0 cell technology, LONGi's high-quality Tairay silicon wafers, and composite passivation technology. These advancements significantly enhance the cells' light absorption, photovoltaic conversion, and current transmission capabilities. Empowered by this new-generation high-efficiency power generation technology, the Hi-MO 9 module can efficiently generate electricity even in harsh outdoor environments characterized by uneven light irradiation, high temperatures, and humidity. Following authoritative evaluation and rounds of testing by TÃœV Rheinland, the Hi-MO 9 module stood out for its exceptional performance, earning LONGi the PV Module Energy Yield Simulation Award and the PV Module Reliability Award.Additionally, the Hi-MO X6 module, the PV Module Outdoor Energy Yield AQM Award winner in the Monofacial Group, has showed a notable performance boost compared to standard modules. The Hi-MO X6 (Anti-dust) module, in particular, tested over a seven-month period by the National Center of Quality Supervision and Inspection for Photovoltaic Products (CPVT). It delivered an average monthly power generation increase of 2.84%, peaking at 5.4% in January. It also operated at temperatures 4.01% lower than conventional modules, significantly reducing power loss and improving overall reliability.Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, was invited to attend the Leaders Forum as part of the Congress. He emphasized the need for continuous innovation among photovoltaic enterprises in response to industry fluctuations and challenges amid the global economic pressure and fierce market competition. He expressed confidence that LONGi's BC cell technology, known for its ultra-high efficiency and reliability, will bring a new leap in commercial value to the end market. At the end, Dennis proclaimed that the BC era represented by the Hi-MO 9 has arrived.As the solar PV industry enters the BC era, LONGi's cutting-edge BC cell technology and products will provide greater impetus for the global endeavor to reduce carbon emissions and pursue sustainable development.About LONGiFounded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com