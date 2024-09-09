Eaton launches collaboration with Tesla at RE+ 24 streamlining new and retrofit home energy storage deployments

Intelligent power management company Eaton announces a planned collaboration with Tesla designed to boost the functionality and adoption of home energy storage and solar installations in North America. Targeting early 2025, Tesla's Powerwall would support Eaton's new AbleEdgeTM smart breakers and make it easier and faster for installers and homeowners to achieve intelligent load management functionality that helps optimize energy use and extend backup duration during a grid outage.



This would align with Eaton's Home as a Grid strategy by creating flexible power systems that manage energy consumption in an integrated way and transforms what is possible for the home as an energy source. The Eaton and Tesla solutions will be on display during RE+ 24 at Eaton booth D32011 and Tesla booth D22041 in Anaheim, California from September 10 through 12."Until now, installing energy storage with load management was a complex and time-consuming process. By leveraging the joint expertise and expansive installed base of Eaton and Tesla, we're planning to bring a solution to the mainstream market that utilizes dynamic, automated energy load management to intelligently extend available battery duration in an outage," said Paul Ryan, general manager of Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. "Ensuring your Powerwall and renewable energy assets can power precisely what you need, when you need it."Eaton's AbleEdge smart breakers will be able to be integrated into to any Eaton BR loadcenter and meter breaker in a flexible, scalable and modular design optimized to reduce equipment cost and installation time. The Tesla Powerwall is expected to integrate with the Eaton smart breakers and will provide energy storage with novel load management. Built upon a foundation of secure connectivity, the interoperable solution will help reduce complexity by enabling homeowners and installers to use Tesla's app to install, commission and control both technologies."This collaboration will enhance what's possible within the home energy ecosystem, allowing our customers to get even more value from their Powerwall and Solar and furthering our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," said James Bickford, Director Global Sales, Residential Energy Products at Tesla.The joint solution is intended to integrate security protocols at every phase of product creation, demonstrating the leadership of Eaton and Tesla in supporting trusted environments. Eaton's components are backed by the company's secure-by-design philosophy that ensures its products meet rigorous cybersecurity and safety design standards.Learn more about Eaton's home energy management system and Home as a Grid approach.Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power â”€ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.