Nextracker Unveils NX Foundation Solutions Enabling Solar “Anywhere”

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a global leader in solar tracker technology, today announced NX Foundation Solutions which includes the introduction of NX Anchor™— a solar tracker foundation system designed to optimize ground-mount solar project development across a wide range of soil conditions. NX Anchor further expands Nextracker's solar foundations portfolio following the company's acquisitions of leading-edge foundation company Ojjo in June and Solar Pile International's foundations business in July. NX Foundation Solutions enable quicker, safer, and more efficient solar project development on a wide range of soil types for EPC and developer customers.



NX Foundation Solutions also include a suite of services comprising a team of experts providing geotechnical reviews, on-site testing, foundation design, product selection, proprietary equipment, and installation support. This new service offering comprises drilling and pile driving equipment training, sales, leasing, and support, including the Ojjo Truss Driver™. The Truss Driver is a patented all-in-one drilling and pile driving machine equipped with GPS, enabling speed and precision backed by proven experience from driving more than one million foundation piles."We are thrilled to now offer comprehensive and innovative solar foundation solutions to our customers and partners," said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. "Delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions that help to improve productivity, safety, and accelerate project timelines, and enable light-on-land construction practices are objectives of this program. NX Foundation Solutions provide our developer and EPC customers with a full range of technologies and services across a broad range of soil types from rocky to soft, and virtually everything in between.""Nextracker's expansion into the foundation space helps reduce the complexity and risk of our projects," said Stephen Jones, President of Renewables, Primoris Services Corporation. "Based on our experience, Nextracker is offering value-added foundation solutions for the industry as projects become increasingly complex with challenging subsurface conditions. These solutions can streamline the design, procurement, and installation process while reducing the risk profile born by EPC contractors and developers. We believe the industry will benefit."With the rapid growth of the solar industry in recent years, more projects are being developed on sites that do not offer flat land with ideal soil conditions. Depending on the project site, Nextracker's foundations can result in up to 50% less steel and up to 70% shallower embedment depth than traditional pilings. This can help lead to reductions in cost and schedule contingencies, lower pile refusal and remediation rates during construction, improvements in project development and construction timelines, and a safer working environment while lowering the impact to native soils, creating a "light on land" approach.With over 100 GW of trackers and over 50 GW of compatible foundations shipped, Nextracker's new foundations portfolio is designed to work seamlessly with its high performance solar trackers, offering customers a cost-optimized integrated solution that installs faster and minimizes risks when dealing with complex soil conditions including expansive, soft, loose, rocky, or frost-prone soil.To learn more about Nextracker's complete foundations portfolio including NX Anchor, visit our NX Foundations.Nextracker at RE+ 2024 | Booth C40038You can also meet with our team of experts at RE+ 2024 where we will be exhibiting at the Anaheim Convention Center, September 9-12, to highlight our latest product offerings. You can also join us for several speaker panels at the show including:Dan Shugar, Nextracker founder and CEO, Opening General Session: RE+ Today: Inclusive Innovation, from our Kitchen Tables to the Grid, Tuesday, 9/10 (California Ballroom, Hilton Anaheim, 9-10 am)QuickTalk: Anticipating the Future of Green Steel, Tuesday, 9/10 (208AB, Level 2, 11:30 am-12 pm)QuickTalk: Beyond Cookie Cutter: Solar Project Design for Local Need, Wednesday, 9/11 (208AB, Level 2, 1:30-2 pm)Trade Update: Navigating Impacts for the Clean Energy Industry, Wednesday, 9/11 (210CD, Level 2, 2:30-3:30 pm)About NextrackerNextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker, foundations, and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar PV power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With power plants operating in more than forty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit www.nextracker.com.