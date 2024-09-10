Trina Storage Partners with Lightshift Energy, Successfully Deploys First North American Grid-Scale Installations

Trina Storage Solutions US, a leading global energy storage provider, in collaboration with Lightshift Energy (Lightshift), a leading energy storage project developer, owner, and operator, proudly announces the successful construction of four North American energy storage installations in Massachusetts. These installations are located in the towns of Groton, Holden and Paxton and represent a significant milestone for Trina Storage, reinforcing its strategic partnership with Lightshift and its commitment to expanding in the global energy market.



During the record-breaking heat wave that struck the Northeast in June 2024, Trina Storage commissioned two of the four sites ahead of schedule, enabling the municipal local utility to provide power precisely when it was needed most. As heat waves increasingly challenge power grids across the U.S., these installations ensure sustainable and reliable energy solutions for Massachusetts communities."The timely installation is a major achievement for Trina Storage," said Doug Alderton, Head of Sales, Trina Storage Solutions US. "It highlights our dedication to the North American market and our focus on customer satisfaction. We are not only reducing energy costs and enhancing grid resilience but also exceeding customer expectations. This accomplishment marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards sustainable energy solutions."These four installations will provide significant enhancements to the region's energy infrastructure, offering benefits such as peak shaving, frequency regulation, blackstart capability, islanded operations, and microgrid functionality to provide backup power to critical loads. This initiative is part of a larger portfolio with Lightshift, representing the state's first jointly implemented fleet of battery energy storage systems (BESS).Not only is it a financial resource for the community, but it's also an environmental resource for the planet and a pressure release valve for an increasingly strained electric grid."Our partnership with Trina Storage reflects our shared commitment to strengthening communities through energy storage," said Rory Jones, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Lightshift. "These projects are a win for everyone. Not only are they a financial resource for their communities, but the provide environmental and system-wide benefits to an increasingly strained power system."To learn about Trina Storage's latest innovations in energy storage, join us at RE+ 2024 - North America's premier renewable energy event. Engage with our energy experts and discuss the future of energy storage at booth G4 in the promenade.About Trina Storage: Trina Storage Solutions US, a business unit of Trina Solar US established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-competitive storage and to provide solar for everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Leveraging nearly three decades of expertise in solar manufacturing, we offer cost-effective and flexible storage solutions to meet the diverse needs of our global customers. Follow our global LinkedIn channel at Trina Storage.About Lightshift Energy: Lightshift Energy is a utility-scale energy storage developer, owner and operator with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 2019, Lightshift is developing a diverse, multi-gigawatt pipeline of energy storage projects, located throughout the US. With leading energy storage analytics, application design, finance, and development expertise, Lightshift deploys dynamic, multi-use energy storage projects that maximize value for utilities and other partners. For more information, please visit www.lightshift.com.