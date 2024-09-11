Globally Pioneering Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solutions Unveiled by SINEXCEL at RE+ 2024

SINEXCEL, an established yet modest leader in power electronics, made a powerful and unexpected impression at RE+ 2024. Showcasing its latest innovations, including the Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solution featuring the groundbreaking unified Tianji Architecture, SINEXCEL has quickly become a name to watch in the North American market.



More Headlines Articles

Powered by SINEXCEL's globally pioneering Tianji Architecture, the Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solution unifies solar, storage, charging and discharging modules in an innovative distributed DC bus system. This architecture tackles low energy conversion efficiency and DC bus short-circuit issues, improving charging efficiency by 1.2% over industry standards. By standardizing the design of charging, V2G, and integrated modules, it ensures a smooth transition to a fully integrated system. With microsecond-level precision in energy management, it guarantees 'zero' overload, maintaining safe operation across all equipment and power linesâ€”offering an unparalleled advantage for charge point operators.Adding to the excitement, SINEXCEL unveiled its industry-leading energy storage Power Conversion Systems (PCS), including the latest 3.15MW PCS, 5/6.25MW Skid solution, and 160M PCS, setting a new benchmark for flexibility, stability, and compatibility in the industry. These systems act as core stabilizers for microgrids, supporting massive loads through parallel operation without internal communication. They deliver precise control with a 1% margin of error, responding to commands within 20 millisecondsâ€”aligning perfectly with high-efficiency microgrid strategy demands. With optimized algorithms compatible with diesel generators, SINEXCEL's PCS ensure unmatched power stability. These systems are ideally suited for low-power situations, electricity scarcity environments such as island or off-grid mode, and high-quality power scenarios like precision manufacturing, providing robust solutions for evolving energy demands.A key highlight of the event was SINEXCEL's strategic partnership with FastCharge.me, a key player in American EV charging solutions. This collaboration underscores SINEXCEL's readiness to deliver innovative, cutting-edge solutions and exceptional charging experiences to customers across the region.Derek Leng, General Manager of SINEXCEL North America, stated, "SINEXCEL is always at the forefront of energy storage and EV charging solutions. Alongside the innovations we've unveiled here, we are thrilled to soon introduce our recently launched Megawatt Charging System (MCS), the first of its kind launched in Asia, to North America."SINEXCEL, a true pioneer in the industry, has been a driving force in EV charging and energy storage solutions since 2011, leveraging its deep expertise in power electronics technology. With partnerships over 60 countries, including alliances with industry titans like Shell, BP, and Schneider, SINEXCEL consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. As SINEXCEL continues to lead with groundbreaking solutions and strategic partnerships, it is not just participating in the future of sustainable energyâ€”it is defining it.