RE+ North America 2024: SolarEdge Presents New Software Capabilities of SolarEdge ONE for C&I Energy Optimization Platform

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, demonstrates new capabilities of SolarEdge ONE for C&I cloud-based energy optimization platform for commercial and industrial solar applications at RE+ North America.



More Headlines Articles

SolarEdge ONE for C&I is SolarEdge's first-of-a-kind cloud-based solution specifically engineered for EPCs, O&M providers, developers, businesses and enterprises. The platform is designed to automatically and continuously manage each site's energy production and consumption, empowering customers to maximize their energy savings and meet their environmental goals by utilizing real-time data analytics to make intelligent decisions.Making its debut at RE+ North America, the new SolarEdge ONE Controller serves as the onsite component of the SolarEdge ONE offering to integrate energy meters and weather sensors into the platform. This will further enable asset owners and energy managers to efficiently monitor and control the system, from the module level to the interconnection with the utility.SolarEdge ONE for C&I was already made available to select customers across the U.S. earlier this quarter: "As an early adopter of SolarEdge ONE for C&I, we've seen a significant boost in our O&M efficiency," says David Carbonneau, VP, Engineering & Procurement, iDEAL Energies. "The platform's digital twin feature, combined with remote troubleshooting and advanced analysis tools, has drastically reduced on-site visits and project downtime. It's been a game changer for managing our energy assets across Minnesota, making operations smoother and more cost-effective. We believe having all data in one platform will greatly optimize project costs and asset management."As a unified ecosystem, SolarEdge ONE for C&I is designed to integrate the management of all energy assets, including PV systems, EV chargers, storage solutions, and building assets such as HVAC and lighting. The platform will provide comprehensive energy reporting dashboards, tailored to each stakeholder's needs, eliminating the need for complex third-party tools and integrations.SolarEdge ONE for C&I is expected to be released in North America in 2025.To learn more visit SolarEdge at RE+24 (Hall C, Booth#400222)About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com