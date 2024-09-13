HiTHIUM Launches Its First 4 Hours Long-Duration Energy Storage Solution

HiTHIUM, a leading global provider of integrated energy storage products and solutions, launched the HiTHIUM âˆžBlock 6.25MWh Energy Storage System (6.25MWh BESS) in Anaheim, California, debut at RE+ 2024, with global deliveries set to commence in Q2 2025. The system is designed to provide an optimal platform for 4 hours long-duration energy storage applications.



As California increasingly relies on solar energy, the state often generates surplus solar energy during the day, this surplus presents an opportunity to shift power supply to meet the evening peak demand. HiTHIUM's 4 hours energy storage system effectively captures this "Golden Hour," enabling the transfer of energy and helping to address supply and demand imbalances.The system is tailored for the North American market with five core attributes: superior safety, ultra-high value, higher compatibility, easy maintenance, and eco-friendly.Superior Safety: The system is equipped with a flame-retardant top cover to prevent thermal diffusion between packs, and features an innovative dual protection BMS for enhanced SIL2 functional safety and cybersecurity.Ultra-High Value: Compared to the initial investment for the 5MWh BESS, it reduces overall costs by 15%. It also provides a battery life of up to 15,000 cycles, and extends the system lifespan up to 27 years with high-precision SOC estimation. Additionally, the auxiliary power consumption of the 6.25MWh BESS can be reduced by 30% compared to the 5MWh BESS.Higher Compatibility: The system is compatible with both string and central PCS systems, as well as mainstream PCS available on the market. It can also achieve full SOC range calibration.Easy Maintenance: For the first time, the system is equipped with an external active balancing device that reduces maintenance time by up to 11 hours. It also features single-module maintenance technology and an anti-clogging pipeline design.Eco-friendly: The system incorporates low-noise fans and compressors to ensure operation at a low noise level (max 65dB). It utilizes an eco-friendly refrigerant that minimizes the greenhouse effect. Additionally, the system is built with 100% recyclable structural components.The launch of HiTHIUM's 6.25MWh BESS is a significant step in coping with the region's growing demand and highlights the company's commitment to driving the global green energy transition toward a more sustainable future.About HiTHIUMFounded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. Hithium has shipped 30+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems and others) to date.