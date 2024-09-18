Solis Surpasses 100GW in Cumulative Shipments Globally in First Half of 2024

HOUSTON, TX - September 2024 - Solis, a leading global solar technology provider, has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable energy solutions. Solis's cumulative shipments reached astounding 100GW globally.



This remarkable achievement is a testament to Solis' unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Solis' automated manufacturing process, relentless pursuit of quality and diligent focus on string technology has allowed the organization to drive growth worldwide in order to support clean energy goals for both residential and commercial customers.Solis is continuing to grow its presence in the global renewable community, leveraging residential, storage, commercial and utility-scale string technology in order to do so. Solis was recently awarded the top residential photovoltaic (PV) string inverter manufacturer globally based on global shipments and continues to lead the way in managing a global supply chain."We would like to express our gratitude to all our partners, customers, and employees for their support and contributions to this success," said Jimmy Wang, CEO at Ginlong (Solis) Technologies. Together, we are not only powering the world with clean energy but also creating a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come."About SolisEstablished in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information, visit: www.solisinverters.com