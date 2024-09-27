2024 Packaging Recycling Summit Draws 500+ Attendees to Explore Collaborative Circular Supply Chain Solutions and Industry Innovations

Chicago; Sept. 27, 2024 - From waste to value: How to be a successful partner in a collaborative circular supply chain was the inspiration for the 2024 Packaging Recycling Summit (PRS), presented by Packaging World. Held Sept. 16-18 at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, PRS featured three days of learning and attracted more than 500 registrants, including CPG professionals, retailers, solution providers, reprocessors, and professionals from materials recovery facilities (MRFs).



Leading CPG brands shared their experiences and future vision. Representatives from Google, Amazon, General Mills, Colgate-Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, McCormick & Company, and other organizations addressed the challenges and opportunities for today's packaging recycling professionals.Educational sessions explored packaging regulatory changes, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR); post-consumer recycled content (PCR); advanced recycling and sortation; consumer behavior and education; strategies for integrating recyclable materials with new and legacy machinery, and designing for recyclability.A wide variety of packaging materials were discussed, including glass, monolayer tubes, paperboard, thermoformed materials, and flexible film. Experts looked at packaging applications, recyclability, and partnerships to increase sustainability across the circular supply chain.Additional post-event coverage of the 2024 Packaging Recycling Summit can be found on Packworld.com. For information on how to access PRS Video Library, visit www.packagingrecyclingsummit.com.About PMMIPMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 1,000 manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components, and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media, and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, PACK EXPO East, PACK EXPO Southeast, EXPO PACK México, and EXPO PACK Guadalajara. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, ProFood World, Healthcare Packaging, OEM, Contract Manufacturing and Packaging, and Mundo EXPO PACK. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market, and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year.Learn more at pmmi.org and packexpo.com and pmmimediagroup.com.