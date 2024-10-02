S-5! Supports the Battle Against Breast Cancer

(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - Oct. 02, 2024) S-5!, the leading authority on solar attachment solutions for metal roofs, is proud to announce its new fundraising initiative dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients in the regions where the company operates. This effort is part of S-5!'s ongoing commitment to giving back.



More Headlines Articles

In addition to a $5,000 donation to advance breast cancer care, S-5! is spearheading a fundraising campaign to benefit two exceptional organizations: the Woody and Millie Ingram Guest House in Colorado Springs, Colorado and the Careity Foundation in Fort Worth, Texas.The Woody and Millie Ingram Guest House, located on the St. Francis Hospital campus just minutes from the S-5! corporate office, provides essential lodging for families of patients undergoing treatment and operates entirely through donations and community support.Similarly, the Careity Foundation, just southeast of the S-5! Texas manufacturing plant delivers crucial financial and emotional support directly to cancer patients and their families. It also offers many resources for prevention and wellness programs, collaborating closely with a network of physicians at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Medical Group.As National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) approaches, S-5! invites industry peers and community members to join in supporting these important causes. Contributions can be made through purchasing a specially designed S-5! "Give Cancer the Boot" t-shirt here or by direct donations to these causes via S-5!'s fundraising platform here.NBCAM is an internationally recognized campaign held every October to raise awareness about breast cancer and generate funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure."By purchasing our "Give Cancer the Boot!" t-shirts, you're not only showcasing a symbol of hope but also actively supporting two remarkable breast cancer organizations," said Vicky Smith, S-5! Director of Human Resources. "Every t-shirt sold supports their essential work in research, patient support and awareness. Alternatively, direct donations are welcome."Smith added, "Whether you choose to buy a t-shirt, make a donation, or both, your support is crucial in making a meaningful impact in the battle against breast cancer. Together, we can make a difference."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on attachment solutions for metal roofs since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs including more than 7.3 GW of solar worldwide. For more information www.S-5.com.