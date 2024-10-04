VSUN Makes Spectacular Debut at REI Expo 2024！

VSUN makes Spectacular debut at the event, showcasing a wide range of innovative and high-quality solar modules at booth R870, including the 585 N-Type Bifacial Double-Glass Module, ideal for distributed solar installations, and the 715 N-Type Bifacial Double-Glass Module, designed for large-scale ground-mounted solar farm.

From October 3-5, 2024, the 17th Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) successfully took place, attracting over 800 Exhibitors, 40,000 trade visitors，technical experts and professionals. VSUN makes Spectacular debut at the event, showcasing a wide range of innovative and high-quality solar modules at booth R870, including the 585 N-Type Bifacial Double-Glass Module, ideal for distributed solar installations, and the 715 N-Type Bifacial Double-Glass Module, designed for large-scale ground-mounted solar farm.



More Headlines Articles

These products feature advanced 182R and 210R wafer technology, which significantly boosts power output and efficiency, while reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). Additionally, with high-quality glass panels produced under strict Japanese management standards, these modules ensure reliable performance even in extreme weather conditions, maximizing returns for our investors. In response to market demand, green energy trends, and technological advancements, the VSUN sales team presented tailored solutions to visitors, addressing the specific needs of the Indian market.VSUN puts customers first and is always improving its products and services to meet local market needs and new technologies. Moving forward, VSUN will use its integrated supply chain to invest more in research, boosting its brand and competitiveness in India. By providing efficient, eco-friendly products, VSUN aims to support a greener future and promote sustainable growth.