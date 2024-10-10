D3Energy Continues to Power Water Utilities with Floating Solar in Latest Project

D3Energy, the U.S. leader in floating solar, continues to advance renewable energy strategies for water utilities. Last week, the ribbon was cut on Utah's first floating solar array at the Signal Hill Water Treatment Plant, operated by Mountain Regional Water. The 600kW system, developed in collaboration with clean energy giant, Ameresco, is expected to offset over 90% of the plant's power. The project utilizes Ciel & Terre's HydrelioÂ® floating system, the world's leading manufacturer for floating solar.



Floating solar offers an innovative solution for water utilities, particularly those with limited land availability. "Water treatment plants, like Signal Hill, are ideal candidates for floating solar due to the large, often unused water surfaces they manage," said Stetson Tchividjian, Managing Director at D3Energy. "This technology allows facilities to reduce energy costs and their environmental footprint while optimizing available resources."The Signal Hill project joins D3Energy's expanding portfolio of floating solar systems at water treatment facilities. In 2024 alone, D3Energy successfully installed Ohio's first floating array at Del-Co Water, as well as the largest system in the Southeast United States for Orange County Utilities. Additionally, the company completed a project in New Zealand at a wastewater facility, demonstrating its global reach and expertise. These projects highlight D3Energy's ability to deliver floating solar solutions tailored to diverse environments and operational needs.Floating solar provides significant benefits to water treatment facilities, which are often the largest energy consumers for municipalities and utilities. By utilizing unused water surfaces, these systems generate clean energy without the need for additional landâ€”a key advantage for facilities constrained by space. Beyond energy production, floating solar can improve water quality by reducing evaporation and inhibiting algae growth, leading to lower maintenance costs and improved operational efficiency. Importantly, floating solar systems are designed to have minimal impact on aquatic life, preserving the health of water ecosystems while providing renewable energy.As the demand for renewable energy continues to rise, floating solar offers water utilities a scalable, cost-effective way to meet both energy and environmental goals. With a proven track record in deploying systems across the U.S. and internationally, D3Energy remains committed to bringing reliable floating solar solutions to the water sector.